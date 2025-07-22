They say it is coming in 2030. You don’t believe that, do you? You know it is already deployed. I’ve been diving into 6G a bit…since we are already there and so few are talking about it…

'“6G doesn't connect your phone. It connects you."



Forbidden Knowledge had a timely post on this…

It is great to see Martinez and Walter Bowart back on the battlefield…I have been very familiar with them since the 90’s, when my research on alien abduction led me to their work. It is all so connected. Both are amazing and have some very interesting theories on that subject, and a handle on what is here and what is coming at us. They have been under the radar for quite some time and I just caught a great interview with Martinez a few days ago. Auspiciously, Alexandra would post about this.



I highly recommend that you follow her on substack. She is an amazing researcher/journalist/reporter, and we have been on parallel paths, so often intersecting, for at least two decades.

Alexandra is working with Grundvig on another project with Martinez and Bowart -- ‘6G Biohacking’ which should be amazingly eye-opening.

And since Diva Drops has been publishing many substacks on Sabrina Wallace - I thought this substack was a great one, esp. for any new subscribers and/or for anyone who might want to dig in and get up to speed on the hacking of our biofield, our bodies, our minds …here are some important links…

People ask why would these monsters would want to destroy life on Earth…aren’t they committing suicide? They think they are impervious, already altered (soulless) transhumans thinking they can weather the mass extinction event, of their own making, that is taking place…if their non-human overlords terraforming this planet and wiping out all biological life have assured them of their survival, they are being lied to. If that is indeed the case, they have no idea how badly this is going to turn out for them…and sadly for us too, as they are taking us all down with them…



The more we know…the more time we can buy for ourselves…?

Alexandra elaborates on Sabrina’s theory as to why the ghoulz feel so protected against this annihilation/takedown of humanity - she comments:



Their humanity has been already been extinguished but they've been "augmented" with Brain Computer Interface (BCI) technologies and they have access to Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), according to Sabrina.

Sabrina Wallace says the technocrats, including the mid-level people wielding the technology described in this article are already "augmented" with life extension and BCI technologies. They have synthetic biology, they are transhuman. She says this helps them not care about what they are deploying on others without consent.



This stack is full of great information and links…and we’ll keep an eye on Martinez and Bowart…and let’s watch for ‘6G Biohack’ docu.

6G smartphones to be embedded in human body by 2030 At the Davos 2022 meeting in Davos, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said that by 2030 "smartphones will be implanted directly into your body." This was from Oct. ‘23

and remember it will be linked/powered by AI





As of July 15, 2025, the development of 6G technology, particularly the utilization of terahertz (THz) frequencies, is a blend of existing advancements and ongoing research.



Onward…