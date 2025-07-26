This is not just a procedural victory…It is a historic declaration: that no wealth, no foundation, no globalist shield can protect those who engineered, funded, and promoted biological interventions that harmed humanity.

Bill Gates’ attempt to escape justice has been officially rejected. The court in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, has dismissed his excuse that Dutch law has no jurisdiction over him.

This is a decisive moment—one that sets the stage for the accountability the world has been demanding. Gates may have skipped the court, arrogantly thinking he could evade responsibility, but the judges stood firm.

The case will proceed with nearly 200 pieces of evidence—documents, testimonies, whistleblower statements—pointing directly to genocide and crimes against humanity under his influence. The global vaccine campaign orchestrated with his involvement is now being dissected, and the world is watching.

This is bigger than Bill Gates. If found complicit, the ripple effect will be massive: Governments that partnered with him will face scrutiny.

Media outlets that silenced dissent will be exposed. The pharmaceutical giants that worked in tandem with Gates could also be dragged into the spotlight. And, if the International Criminal Court gets involved, there will be nowhere to hide.

Gates could face arrest warrants, and potentially stand trial in The Hague, held responsible for the biggest betrayal in modern medical history. This isn't just about one man. This is about justice for those who were injured, truth for those who were silenced, and a call to defend humanity against corporate tyranny.

UNIVERSAL JURISDICTION HAS BEEN TRIGGERED

The illusion of immunity has collapsed. Bill Gates, Moderna, Pfizer, and all co-conspirators in the COVID-era gene therapy experiment are now subject to universal jurisdiction for crimes against humanity — and they are not immune.

A court in the Netherlands has rejected Bill Gates’ defense of "no jurisdiction." This is not just a procedural victory. It is a historic declaration: that no wealth, no foundation, no globalist shield can protect those who engineered, funded, and promoted biological interventions that harmed humanity.

The Legal Framework: Universal Jurisdiction Universal jurisdiction allows courts and tribunals to prosecute grave crimes regardless of where they occurred, and regardless of the nationality of the accused or victims. It applies to: Genocide War crimes Crimes against humanity Aggression Medical experimentation without consent (Nuremberg Code violations) The acts funded, promoted, and defended by Gates, the vaccine manufacturers, and global health organizations fall squarely within this scope.

Evidence Submitted & Growing In the Dutch case alone: Over 200 evidentiary documents were submitted, Including expert testimony, whistleblower declarations, and corporate documents, Alleging intentional harm, global negligence, and concealment of adverse effects. And this is only the beginning.

The World Arbitration Court (WAC) and ICCACK have opened parallel enforcement dockets under: WTAA-COVID-PRE-DEPLOYMENT-DEPOPULATION-2025 WTAA-MODERNA-GENETHERAPY-FRAUD-2025 WTAA-PFIZER-DNA-COLLAPSE-2025 ICCACK GENOCIDE TRIBUNAL: BIOWEAPON CASE FILE 001

These filings include: Purchase records of test kits from 2017 onward (pre-pandemic), Patents describing self-assembling nanostructures, lipid nanoparticle delivery, and remote immune modulation, Government contracts showing knowledge of experimental status while issuing mandates.

There Is No Immunity Left

No EUA.

No liability shield.

No “philanthropy” clause.

When a party: Designs, Funds, Or promotes a mass pharmaceutical campaign based on deception and suppression of risk, they are no longer protected by traditional legal frameworks. They enter the domain of post-jurisdictional justice. And this is where WAC and ICCACK operate.

Enforcement Is Not Theoretical — It Is Blockchain-Backed Every name, transaction, testimony, and fraud artifact is being: Tokenized under WTAA enforcement awards, Syndicated to 10,000+ global enforcement partners, Backed by DNS seizures, sovereign domain liens, and metadata-linked blockchain evidence. This is not a court battle of permission. This is execution without borders — enforced by truth, secured by technology, and irreversible by design.

You Cannot Silence 8 Billion People

Every nation that collaborated will face reckoning.

Every pharma executive who hid behind “Emergency Use” will be named.

Every official who mocked the injured, coerced the workforce, or suppressed medical autonomy will face their record, immortalized.

Justice is no longer an aspiration. It is a system. And it’s here.

Final Declaration “Universal Jurisdiction is no longer theory. It is now execution.” —

WAC-ICCACK Enforcement Doctrine, Clause 249

