Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Brad's avatar
Brad
4hEdited

Looked through this and someone has T.D.S. of the blind trust kind in rulers who represent themselves....also known as false and designing persons. A president that was mentored by a boy attracted pedo mafia lawyer, and introduced to his present wife by a fella with the initials J.E.. Other than that some funny memes but with a bad taste left in my mouth. Thinking I best get back to Patrick Woods' "Technocracy News!" For anyone wanting a heads up Gaza is set to be rebuilt by the "Peace Board", under 2nd in its command, J Kushner's oversight as the 1st experimental fully digitized (both ID and digital currency) smart city. Oh I so want to do business there having digital slaves.

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
5h

Thank you sweet friend. I put more cat memes on this one just for you in honor of Stormi and Greystoke. ❤️💕❤️

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3 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
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