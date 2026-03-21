A Delicious Truth Buffet - served up by Heather B
snarky memes too
Such a great stack...Heather always dishes out a monstrous truth buffet, with a delicious side of snark.
And...the memes are red hot...love the cat memes!!!
Love that she highlighted Nicolas Hulscher too...he’s such a relentless warrior.
And yes, let there be love before Valhalla…
Onward…
Looked through this and someone has T.D.S. of the blind trust kind in rulers who represent themselves....also known as false and designing persons. A president that was mentored by a boy attracted pedo mafia lawyer, and introduced to his present wife by a fella with the initials J.E.. Other than that some funny memes but with a bad taste left in my mouth. Thinking I best get back to Patrick Woods' "Technocracy News!" For anyone wanting a heads up Gaza is set to be rebuilt by the "Peace Board", under 2nd in its command, J Kushner's oversight as the 1st experimental fully digitized (both ID and digital currency) smart city. Oh I so want to do business there having digital slaves.
Thank you sweet friend. I put more cat memes on this one just for you in honor of Stormi and Greystoke. ❤️💕❤️