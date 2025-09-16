https://x.com/WarsawErik/status/1967312657704480894

I sure would like to know who is making these AI clips and murals…but we do know who is commissioning them…

The fact that BB is trying to re-write the script and gaslight us about Charlie’s unwavering allegiance to Israel, just cements our suspicions…we all know that he was walking away, finally…and he paid the ultimate price.



Maybe if you weren’t assassinating so many leaders and bragging about it?

And maybe if you weren’t getting your rocks off laughing about those exploding pagers?



And maybe if there were no dancing Israelis on 9/11



And maybe if the USS Liberty ship hadn’t been blown to smithereens?

And maybe if you hadn’t assassinated senior Iranian military leaders, top Palestinian negotiators in Qatar, the Yemeni prime minister and ministers two weeks ago, and threatened to bomb the Syrian presidential palace…your words might mean something…



And maybe if you weren’t constantly and indiscriminately bombing the ME after murdering all of the delegates the day before the Middle East Peace negotiations were to begin?



And maybe if you weren’t committing genocide in Gaza, every. single. day., we might, we just might, consider your plea of innocence in Charlie’s murder…

You might own our government, our President, all our agencies, our Congress, our judges, and you can obviously compromise and threaten them all, but you do not own WE The People…and we know exactly who and what you are…

I’m not a shrink…but I know a Genocidal Psychopath when I see one…

I’ve noticed that some of the links are being scrubbed…not sure what will open - the wet werk crew is cleaning up the crime scene - as they attempt to re-write the narrative…



Onward…