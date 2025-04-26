I saw a post last night on FB from a long-time friend, author and colleague - and a fearless fellow Reptilian hunter, Scotty Roberts. He is such a lovely man, and this hit me like a brick.



He is unvaxxed - and when asked in the comments if he had taken the clot shot, he said “Hell no.”

I just felt that this was yet another marker for the unjabbed. Just as with the Morgellons reveal by Neo yesterday - in our back and forth - Neo and I concluded that we are all Morgellons infected now, whether we realize it or not, and it looks as though the unjabbed are not far behind the clot curve either, and will soon be facing catastrophic consequences of this massive poisoning, whether by shedding, or chemtrails, and/or contaminated food, supps, medications, et al. We have seen these massive clots documented in the vaxxed, for a few years. Jane Ruby broke it a few years ago, but they are now presenting in the unvaxxed, and it’s becoming clear that we are all on the “clotting spectrum” now, like a ticking time bomb, still somewhat unaware that we are dealing with some serious levels of clotting and contamination, and it is becoming overwhelming, jab or no jab.

And we are running out of time. Can we ever stop this Death March?

So, I thought I would share Scotty’s post…and perhaps we can send my pal Scotty some good vibes…or as he so preciously put it…send me some good juju, and say a little prayer for me and my flesh-and-bone walking sick.



He has such a great spirit and a wonderful sense of humor…I’m pulling for you, Scotty.

SQUEEMISH ALERT....

This is just some of the nasty gunk they rooted out of the artery in my leg during the six-plus hours of surgery last night.

And something I just learned here in my hospital bed: I am on "Leg Watch." I still have my leg, but they are not 100% sure, yet, that I'll be able to keep it.

YAAAAR, me Hearties!

I was on my way, yesterday afternoon, over to my friend Dan's house to have a repast of Scotch and a nice cigar and good conversation, when the pain in my leg overtook me. I turned the car around, called in my regrets to my friend, and went back home.

I told Raini I was going to go see my Doc to find out if he had any good narcotics to assuage my pain. When I got there, he was already gone for the day and they told me I ought go to the ER - which I REALLY DIDN'T want to do. (Emergency rooms always take five hours and always send you home with Pepto Bismol).

I nearly went back home, BUT I reluctantly turned-in to the ER... it was right on the way home, anyway.

The ER, almost immediately, sent me by ambulance to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul at the vehement insistence of the vascular surgeon. He told me that had I arrived one more hour later, I'd have lost my leg without question, and more probably would have died, Scotch and cigars notwithstanding.

As it currently sits, I will be in hospital all weekend - and there is still the very genuine possibility I may lose my leg. But for now, it is still attached and they are doing everything in their power and ability to keep it that way.

There is not high confidence, yet, that I will be able to keep my leg. But they are watching and hoping for a surprise.

So, should I cross your mind at any time over the next couple of days, it is because God and the Universe want you to send out some energy, good juju, and say a little prayer for me and my flesh-and-bone walking sick.

I'll be right here, and will let you know what I know, as I know it. (Now it's YOUR turn to use a word three times constructively in a complete sentence!)

I love you all.

I so appreciate Scotty documenting this…we’re only beginning to see this familiar clotting in the unvaxxed…I’ve seen a few posts on it now, and it reminds me of that sinking feeling I had when I realized that shedding was real and there was no way out of this hideousness, and that soon we would ALL be captured…and here we are…

anyway…

Heeeeere’s Johnny Scotty…

He is a warrior…all the way!



Here’s his post from this morning…



G'mornin'! It's still attached so far.

I'll be here all weekend, if you want to stop by...

Yarrr!

⚔️⚔️⚔️ 🙏🙏🙏

This was another alarm for me, and I wondered if we might find some solutions to get our blood flowing? Some miracle drano detox for the clots? I’ve been wrapping my red light belt around my chest almost daily to ease the stabbing sensations I’ve been feeling for a few months now. Argh. And I’ve seen several of my unvaxxed friends deal with serious heart issues and catastrophic events, strokes, clotting, and recurring cancers, skin conditions and a lot of other previously vax-related issues that are now affecting the unvaxxed, including Morgs presentations…

We’ve been through the mill on the detox nightmares…something is the next best thing, only to find it is more contamination and orchestrated evil.

But maybe we could think of some more natural ways to clear our bodies, or at least try to mitigate the clotting and the Morgs safely, and somehow deal with the stress of it all?

Although there were a few times I thought I should have headed to the ER myself, my lack-of-trust issues were always stronger and more painful than the heart stabs, so I rode it out. I don’t trust them at all…none of them…the monsters in white coats will surely invent something that needs to be done and then anything goes and all bets are off, except my contaminated organs being harvested…paranoid much? So I mount the red light belt almost daily and ride it out. Not the best or most flattering bra on the market…but it’s “keeping the light on.”

So where do we go from here…?

I really don’t know…except to send Scotty some juju, and send some love to all who are suffering and waking up to these bourgeoning nightmares, but I’ll sound this alarm for whoever is listening and might want or need to hear it…



Stay in the “flow” frenzzz…I’m pulling for us all…be still my heart…please…

and a song - now I know why I wrote this song…so many years ago…

1× 0:00 -5:46

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

You Can be a TV evangelist

You can call me real soon after we make love or add me to your list…

You can make history or you can be Totally obscure…

You can be a vital statistic…or you could find the cure…

But…



Ain’t None of Us…not even one of us…

Ain’t None of Us gettin’ outta here Alive…

You can live in the past…Or you live in L.A.

You can live in the moment…Or see your shrink every day

You can tell the truth if you know it…Or you could lie through your teeth

You can mock the mere idea of love…or wear your heart on you sleeve…

But…

Ain’t None of Us…not even one of us…

Ain’t None of Us gettin’ outta here Alive