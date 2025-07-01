Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Bard Joseph
2h

Good news

Musk released his new CBD gummies.

Wouldn't touch them. May have brain chips

How does science know that the new flu is 17× worse.

Good news they isolated it. ???

Unjected Resister
1h

Diva, I hear your distress and know not what can be done, short of worldwide Revolution, or better yet, The Creator declaring... "Enough is Enough, humans!" Sasha Latypova has been saying for 3-4 years that the labs have never been able to make any type of gof'd thing transmissible from one lab rat to another, let alone lethally transmissable. David Martin is another powerful voice I have tuned into for years, but apparently he's not able to actually lead The Revolution. I don't know shit. I get swept up on to the seemingly endlessly revolving carousel named, 'Waiting For The Other Shoe to Drop'. I wonder what I would do if one of my adult kids, and or grandkids, died, that were vaxxed against my warning cries? Could I, would I, become wrath and avenge? I remind myself that many vaxxed friends have already been beset with heart, stroke and clot afflictions. Some have died. Millions have died. What have I done in the face of this war of all wars, this genocide?! Nothing. Personally I think THEY aren't going to do another bio weapon attack. I tend toward the theory that THEY are going to amp up the EMF of 5g and the vaxxed will succomb to the megahertz weapon, or maybe a combo of 5g weaponization, DEWS, and bio weaponry. I don't know. I care. A lot. All I can say is I do appreciate your voice. And your songs. And I like to read what other peeps comment too. Blessings to all.

