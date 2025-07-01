I wish I had some good news…I’ve been looking, but I can’t seem to find any

The China-led study is part of a global trend of bird flu virus engineering that spans four countries: China, Brazil, South Korea, and the United States.

U.S. Government Prepping Bird Flu Vaccines—While Labs Build the Virus…

In simple terms: they didn’t take the virus from nature—they created it from code.

Each nation is conducting reverse genetics experiments to build and test pandemic-capable H5N1 variants…

Once created, the synthetic virus—dubbed “Cattle-H5N1”—was tested in BALB/c mice and compared to an older Clade 1 H5N1 virus ( A/Vietnam/1194/2004 ).

The results were troubling:

Cattle-H5N1 was 13x more lethal, with an mLD₅₀ of 1.48 PFU compared to 20 PFU for the older virus.

It infected the lungs, brain, spleen, and mammary glands with unprecedented efficiency.

It triggered neurological symptoms such as spinning, limb paralysis, and trembling in mice—symptoms not observed with the older virus.

It led to massive immune cell death and splenic atrophy, indicating collapse of the immune system.

7 out of 30 suckling pups co-housed with infected mothers tested positive for infection, suggesting potential milk-borne transmission.



And since we don’t really have the luxury of the virus/no virus debate right now - let’s just go with the “virus” terminology and remember what it really is - another GOF deadly synthetic pathogen that the ghoulz ar unleashing on humanity…to terrorize, control, maim and eventually kill all biological life on Earth…

Scientists in multiple countries are cloning, modifying, and amplifying bird flu viruses using reverse genetics.

These viruses are becoming more virulent, more transmissible, and more resistant to treatment.

Simultaneously, governments are fast-tracking pandemic vaccine platforms and stockpiling experimental bird flu shots.

Oversight is either suspended or bypassed.

What are the chances that MAHA even has a fucking clue…maybe they could put the mandate-the-wearables wet dream fuckery bs distraction up their asses, or at least on hold for a minute and deal with this next assault? But then again, they are prepping the Bird Flu vaxxes, so they are all in…and even if they knew, they would do nothing about it…except drool over their pHARMa portfolios…they are clueless and compromised at best…and likely complicit…even if only by ignorance and omission?



I have a real bad feeling that they have already rolled out this next pandemic - there’s a connection that keeps haunting me…seriously haunting me…What was that vaxxing 100 Million + wild animals Op really all about…besides infecting and sterilizing our wildlife? Was it a new GOF pathogen test on our wildlife that no one stopped? What a way to spread this “new and improved” pandemic. No one even knew they had done it until it was over. All meat and poultry are being injected now? With what, exactly? We have no idea how they are going to spread this, but maybe we do - was it an experiment with THIS pathogen?





Remember the Biodefense Blueprint? The one I keep stacking? Will we get the official news of the most deadly outbreak we’ve ever seen…on July 4th?



Those 100 Million + wild animals that were vaxxed thanks to Zuckerberg…?

Remember this post? Maybe we now know exactly what they’ve concocted…

This was my thought on it all, almost three weeks ago…

They have not only sterilized and contagiously infected 100 Million plus of our wildlife, (and probably all the latest pet vaxxes too) but they’ve set them up as self-spreading contagious weapons to spread whatever they concocted - synthetic weaponized poisons/chimeric pathogens - or whatever TF they threw in there that were added to the vaxxes that Zuckerberg used to carry out this hideous assault…



It all sounds too insane…but not to the Diva of Delphi…

Sorry to post this again, but it’s something that I feel bears repeating…since the details of the elaborate “exercise” were so specific and here in my twisted mind, this horror show seems to be lining up…

I don’t know what else to say except that I am not feeling very hopeful for the near future…somebody give me some good news…I can’t seem to find any…and my spidey sense is that this is already rolled out - and, just to keep us guessing and confused, and unable to nail down their tactics, it is also likely set to mimic the symptoms - to be triggered by the frequencies and nano payloads in our bodies…it’s bound to be an unforgettable July 4th.



oh, and btw, Gates’ trial in the Netherlands that was scheduled for July 9th? The case brought against Bill Gates and the Dutch head of NATO in the Netherlands? The lawyer (Arno van Kessel) was arrested without charges and will be unable to present the case in court. Another attorney, unfamiliar with the details will have to step in. Very reminiscent of what happened to Reiner Fullmich…and to so many other of our heroes who fell on this battlefield…may they all RIP…be still my heart…

I wonder how much that cost Gates? They are untouchable…all of them…we are so screwed…and not in that fun way…

Working within the bounds of the law is never going to stop Extermination Inc. They will keep coming for us all - and this Extinction Event is now in high gear…Hang on…for dear life…



