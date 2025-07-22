We can’t do much about them hacking our bodies, but maybe we can slow it down on our phones - until we all break the track and trace addiction and toss them all…?

An IT Pro of 37 years commented “I support these recommended changes”



This guy looked serious enough for me to do it…he looks like he’s going cross-eyed - I can totally relate, so I’m trusting him…😜😵‍💫👀



supposedly works for android too…

https://x.com/IV_Musketeer/status/1947413821607579935

YW