A message from an OG Lesbian about the true agenda of the LGBTQ+ Psy-op...
This is the most based thing I've seen in a while.
LGB without the TQ+…WOW…!
She’s an awesome dame - her profile says she is “an old dyke from way back” 🤣
and another of her posts…
This is a message for all the biological women who are currently supporting the trans takeover of our sex. It’s time to switch sides!
I do miss my gays and my sane crossdressers. They were a huge fan base when I sang in jazz clubs in L.A. They were awesome! In fact I wrote a song about cross dressing...the gays know about Pasheen from this song/tribute...to them and Billy Tipton...
There's a few like her out there! Awesome. Gays Against Groomers is another cool buncha' fags n dykes
This was needed to be said by someone like herself! I applaud her.