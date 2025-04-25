Here’s something you don't see every day - an exchange that will blow your tin-foil lid off...and they are too precious together…and it is all over the road…

Sabrina is so good in this interview…very measured…flowing with the wild Disney rides as Juxta does lots of donuts…I see her smiling throughout this interview. She is as amused with the ever-interesting and forthcoming Juxta1, as I usually am - and still, somehow, getting the info through…



Even casually mentioning targeted individuals…! I would challenge something that Sabrina said though. She said, “there are no targeted individuals - but there is an internet of medical things, like pacemakers, etc.,” Uh no, Sabrina, but thanks for playing. The scope of the Targeting Programs are way out of her wheelhouse…and she surely has not read the Gang Stalking manual…nor has she been burned or raped by electronic weapons…or, trust me, we would be hearing about it…so, I’ll cut her some slack on that…as I’m sure she would cut me some slack if I were prattling on about Bio-hacking, W-BAN, or IEEE, 7G MESH, IOB, IOT, or network nodes…which I will never do - I’m barely wrapping my head around her chilling info as it is…



They are somewhat connected, and do overlap, using the same ever-evolving hideous tech, and the fact that the targeting events cause horrific medical issues, but it goes way beyond this for those who have awakened to the hideous reality of being the live-test subjects of these Black Programs for decades. Over 80% of targeted individuals - which number in the millions, don’t even know that they are being “targeted.”



But, before I rattle the cage and rage on forever about this, and likely get more “heat” just for posting about it - yeah, that happens too, which is why I have dozens and dozens of drafts on the topic that never see the light of day…but, for all of our safety, let’s move on…?

Sabrina and Juxta…which is it’s own kind of barium enema.



Whose up for a barium enema? It might just prepare you for this nodal mind-scrape?

Enjoy - I sure did!

I really shouldn’t go here, but, I’m going there…because I have no shame…



