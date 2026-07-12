A Tribute to Jon Rappoport
May he rest in perfect peace...
What an astonishing human being…he will be missed…
He passed the torch and his archives on to Tom Kudla…who will be carrying on his legacy…
Jon was a legend, and his amazing contribution to humanity will live on…we were so blessed to have him on the battlefield of Truth…
Perhaps one day I will share a lengthy conversation that I had with Jon after one of his lectures in L.A., back in the 90’s. He could not have been more helpful and engaging as he answered so many questions that I had about some bizarre occurrences in my life. His knowledge, theories and generosity of spirit have stayed with me all these years.
Perhaps I will divulge them one day…but not today…just know that it was a brush with greatness…
Today we honor and remember a most extraordinary man…
Here’s to you, Jon…
One of the most gorgeous songs every written and performed…
🍸💞
Jon Rappoport! What an icon! Fought for our children and humanity. A true wordsmith. I will miss him greatly. Please share your intractions.
OMG, please do share about your conversation with him. I loved him too and had subscribed to him since the 80's! Had a few email conversations with him too, just a truly lovely man. Definitely going to miss his articles in my inbox.