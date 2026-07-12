Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
3d

Jon Rappoport! What an icon! Fought for our children and humanity. A true wordsmith. I will miss him greatly. Please share your intractions.

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
3d

OMG, please do share about your conversation with him. I loved him too and had subscribed to him since the 80's! Had a few email conversations with him too, just a truly lovely man. Definitely going to miss his articles in my inbox.

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1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
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