What an astonishing human being…he will be missed…







He passed the torch and his archives on to Tom Kudla…who will be carrying on his legacy…



Jon was a legend, and his amazing contribution to humanity will live on…we were so blessed to have him on the battlefield of Truth…

Perhaps one day I will share a lengthy conversation that I had with Jon after one of his lectures in L.A., back in the 90’s. He could not have been more helpful and engaging as he answered so many questions that I had about some bizarre occurrences in my life. His knowledge, theories and generosity of spirit have stayed with me all these years.



Perhaps I will divulge them one day…but not today…just know that it was a brush with greatness…



Today we honor and remember a most extraordinary man…



Here’s to you, Jon…



One of the most gorgeous songs every written and performed…

🍸💞