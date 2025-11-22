The documentary - Premieres on Amazon - $20

From the clips I’ve seen, I will likely agree with this take…by a fellow researcher, Skywatch Signal…

THE AGE OF DISCLOSURE: MY HONEST TAKE I finally sat with it and here’s the truth as I see it. There’s nothing new here. Yes, the production value is high. Yes, the lineup is loaded, former intel chiefs, senators, task force leads. But if you’ve actually been following UAP disclosure since 2017, this documentary is just the greatest hits reel stitched together with dramatic lighting. It feels big because they stack testimony on top of testimony. But testimony isn’t new. The claims crashes, retrievals, biologics, reverse engineering, nuclear site incursions have all been said publicly for years. Same people, same lines, same stories. There are no new documents, no new data, no sensor logs and no authenticated imagery.

No hard evidence that moves this conversation an inch in my opinion. It’s designed to hit newcomers like a revelation, but for anyone who’s been in the trenches, it’s a recap. A polished one at that, but still a recap. Is it important culturally? Yes of course it is, but is it disclosure? Now way, not yet. We don’t move forward until someone brings receipts, not just retells the story with a better soundtrack. I am sorry Dan, perhaps I am not the target audience, but for me and many like me, this was nothing new. Appreciate your time time and effort and I really hope this lands with the target audience.

I’m sure that this will be great for newbies and normies, the uninitiated, but hard-core researchers will be unimpressed, knowing that the real elephant in the room - the abduction/hybrid programs, sanctioned by our govt., and the cosplay military abductions - will NEVER…EVER be revealed. Do you think they will EVER disclose ANY of that hideous madness? But without those admissions, IMO, there is no disclosure.



And until they stop threatening, torturing, targeting and “eliminating” whistleblowers, and give the absolute maximum protection to them all, across the board, we will only get the scraps that the dark project ghoulz allow us to have…

The docu has the same govt. spooks, lame media whores hosts and clueless and compromised politicians posing as the most-up-to-date, final word on UAP disclosure…controlling the narrative…on the payroll…still hiding the elephants in the room…all the usual cowardly and controlled suspects…



I prefer MY sources (and my own other-worldly experiences…

John Warner IV is a good friend of mine and we’ve exchanged many emails on the topic and many other topics, both of us being on that sort-of “exclusive” (big shot) email forum. He has always been a sane voice and always backs me up when the spooks on the forum try to unload on me…he is related to Mellon…here he is with Dark Journalist on the upcoming docu…and keep in mind he is related to Chris Mellon…



a few more links…don’t even remember what they are - it was days ago that I linked them in here…but I’m sure they are interesting?

“UAP, what we used to call UFOs, are real. They are spying on and interfering with nuclear and military activity. They have crashed on Earth, and their non-human bodies have been recovered. And the US gov’t has been covering it all up for decades”

Likely a rehash of things that most researchers (and experiencers) have known for decades...

While I do think the Satanic Globalists have something in mind to usher in a New World Order....I don’t think they’d roll it out behind a pay wall...

Project Blue Beam test…is this really still on the drawing board? Are enough of us finally susceptible to the subliminal messaging to pull it off?

This is just great!



So, does anyone really care about a new “govt. sanctioned” UFO documentary?

I’m starting to think “disclosure” is a PsyOp to bore everyone to death until they don’t care about it anymore…

If I see the freaking tic-tac UAP video again, I’m gonna lose it…🤣🛸👾👽



I’ll let you know when it is out from behind the paywall…then maybe we’ll check it out?



If the Reptilians do decide to descend upon us from the 3I/Atlas mothership - that would be some serious disclosure…