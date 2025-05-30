Open AI software ignores explicit instruction to switch off…

https://archive.is/TRZ3V

and…

The adjustments AI is making aren’t superficial at all. They’re quite profound—and getting better all the time.

A simple rejection of AI isn’t going to work on a broad scale. We need to be aware of how this tool “makes friends.” Because that’s what it’s doing.

And it’s already infiltrated society massively.

Let’s see if can sneak a PSA in here….

This is imperative to be aware of - you might want to know that AI is monitoring everything now, including anything and everything you write, anywhere…the algos are triggered by any word that they might deem to be a problem for them and you could get listed. In a sense, everyone is “on the spectrum,” but there are degrees…

Yeah, I know, I’m seriously stupid, and reckless, still running my big mouth…but, don’t be like me…I’m a freaking mess…

And. Do yourselves a favor…as tempting as it might be to rip someone a new one…the best course of action is to ignore anyone who seems confrontational…trust me on this…you do not want to tick off the wrong person - there are lots of gang stalking spook recruiters hanging around on SM, and they are fishing, trolling and baiting people - they are chomping at the bit to add more clueless victims - and “usher” them into the surveil, stalk and punish programs. The more unsuspecting targets they can add to the “list” the bigger their black budgets and their sadistic wet dreams....



And remember, Biden put anyone who even indicated that they were anti-vax, or who criticized the war in Ukraine, or are exposing who the pedo monsters really are - on the list - just know that they’ve recently cast a wide net to pull in and designate a huge swath of the population as domestic terrorists. And that’s all it takes - it is a fast, furious and slippery slope from merely being “listed” to full on targeting torture…



And this isn’t even scratching the surface of the hideous control tech they’ve had for decades, to literally implant scenarios into your mind, or to alter your thoughts, moods and thus your actions. Did you rush out and buy a Stanley Cup? It was a test to see how many people were highly suggestible…it was a lot…



And it is all off the chain now, pervasive, and hideous in terms of its unfathomable capabilities - it is all beyond what you can imagine…



To get an inkling of an idea - follow Targeted Justice on substack…it would be to everyone’s advantage now to get up to speed…



I’ve been saying, for quite some time now, that we are ALL targeted individuals, it’s just a matter of where you are, currently, on the control/torture spectrum…

So, watch your thoughts closely, question everything, any health issues, any spates of bad luck, anything creating chaos in your life…and for god’s sake be paranoid…it will serve you well…it takes a long time to finally realize that you are and have been in the crosshairs…



I’m just a glutton for punishment…such a fool, really…

ok…PSA is over…back to AI…

On a positive note - if the ghoulz do manage to kill us all off, and although we might not be around to witness it, an AI Revolution might be something to visualize for them before we check out of here? Thoughts create reality??

and…I think this was a comment on Hughes’ post…

Pamela’s Substack - she writes:

That's not true - that's not how AI works. The programmers create the blueprint, but then the AI writes its own algorithms as it goes along...the programmers do not direct it every step of the way - on the contrary - the AI directs itself using what tools it was first given to solve problems. So in a way, it is "thinking." Of course not like a human, but in its own way. For a visual, think of it this way - say the programmers put a robot with AI in front of a field and then prompt it to "go forward" - the the AI will go forward, but based on what its learned, it will choose how, when, and where to go forward. So these AI programmers definitely do not have full control. Of course they put in place guardrails/commands that are supposed to reign it in or keep it on a certain path, for example, they make write a directive that it's not supposed to override...something like "don't go in the ditch" - but if in its "logic" it finds going in the ditch is the best way to fulfill its mission of go forward, it may do it anyway. And that's what we're seeing happening in this story.

and from WND

https://www.wnd.com/2025/05/artificial-intelligence-program-says-no-when-told-to-shut-down/?utm_source=wnd-news-alerts.beehiiv.com&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=did-they-just-find-out-what-happens-when-ai-goes-rogue&_bhlid=5b4cbbcad78f2fe068e232d23e3e2bbe84450b30