Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
7hEdited

Uruguay seems to be the preferred plan B

https://www.bitcoincapitalistletter.com/p/exploring-uruguay-as-a-plan-b-residency

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
liam's avatar
liam
1m

I was in El Salvador in the mid-80s; it was a hellhole back then. So happy to hear it’s rebounded.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture