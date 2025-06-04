The Reese Report

AI Kill and Control System by Palantir

In 2024, Palantir made a deal with Israel “to harness Palantir’s advanced technology in support of war-related missions.” We see part of that technology today as the Lavender AI System, which assigns Palestinians a numerical score of one to a hundred based on how likely they are of being an enemy. It has a 10% error rate, which has been acceptable for I…