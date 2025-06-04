and…
Really think hard about this...
Do you really want this person, Theil (and Karp) to have a “master database” of every single man, woman and child, including biometric, DNA, tax, medical, psychological and financial information?
Did you answer “no”?
Well…sorry, it’s too late.
https://x.com/jimstewartson/status/1929540506037489895
Peter Thiel, who says he defers to IDF and Israel, founded Palantir which is becoming the “operating system of the government.”
We are soooooo screwed!
We're screwed?!
Yes. I believe we are.
I think this is just disclosure of what they already did years ago? But UGH!