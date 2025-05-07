Guest post by Debbie Downer and Paulina Paranoia…

“More not-so-fresh Hell”

We’re all in big trouble here - but our Canadian friends seem to be on the front lines…Maybe we’ve all already been air-vaxxed, or soon will be.

AeroVax is an inhaled mRNA COVID vaccine developed by McMaster University, and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) aims to bypass vaccine hesitancy by using aerosols for mass administration without individual consent.

Keep in mind that if there telling us about anything…they are already doing it…in fact, my spidey sense tells me that the drones were a test run for deploying this…as they can spray very low to the ground. And we all saw what hideous self-assembling crap was already in the drone dust - Jane Ruby and Mike Adams did a few segments on it…truly horrific…and it was the USAF doing it…

People’s Voice



Pilot Testifies: Bill Gates Spraying Chemtrails in Canada, Causing Mass Psychosis and Suicide The Canadian government has partnered with Bill Gates to spray airborne mRNA on urban populations and rural areas with low vaccine uptake, according to a commercial airlines pilot who has blown the whistle on the Gates Foundation’s chemtrails operations.

As the globalist elite find it harder to convince humanity to submit to Covid mRNA shots and endless boosters, they are having to find deceitful new ways to force their mRNA on us. According to pilots familiar with the scheme, the Gates Foundation’s new technology, known as Air Vax, is designed to deliver the vaccine right into people’s lungs, bypassing the need for injections – and the need for consent.

https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1920138312636829696





and while we’re here on the mRNA…



Japanese professor Murakami of Tokyo University of Science makes an astonishing finding Pfizer's jab contains the SV40 sequence which is known as a promoter of the cancer virus. The SV40 sequence is completely unnecessary to produce the mRNA jab, so why is it there?! I think we know why…

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1919976265005560203

We’ve known this, thanks to Jack Kruse…

and nano tech in the works since 1999

and there’s more…





I’d tell us all to stay calm and breathe deeply….but, maybe that’s not the best idea now? Maybe just try to stay calm?