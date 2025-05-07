Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
3h

I have a meme somewhere that explains it. When Gates said air vaccines solve the problem of vaccine hesitancy, someone answered: in the same way as ruffies solve the problem of sexual hesitancy...Bastard. I hate him so much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Sue's avatar
Sue
3h

Not enough words to describe how very much I hate these a$$holes…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture