Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KellyG's avatar
KellyG
5h

So here's the deal the link to the video intended from in SS article here, and the video compilation on gates at the end is great. You can fast forward.

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1920520874236498127

This is the link from the emailed article and takes you to the current or live area with no fast forward or controls

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1920508832922456262

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Daniel Peck's avatar
Daniel Peck
4h

Yep!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture