You are looking at a LIVE ALIEN ENTITY

NOT JOKING - ABSOLUTELY REAL.

This thing is growing - it’s MUCH BIGGER NOW!

This is NOT A HOAX - this kid has the ENTITY AT HIS HOUSE.

It came from a meteorite!!!!

https://x.com/Kobe_for_3/status/1966923001502593358

https://x.com/Kobe_for_3/status/1966918785153302692

IMO, this kid from Panama might be sitting on a very big discovery…

https://x.com/Kobe_for_3/status/1966919207989469368

He been posting it on TikTok for about 2 weeks now.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kinpanama?_t=ZS-8zi5VMpVnph&_r=1



If legit, it needs to be in a BSL-4 maximum containment facility - not anywhere near homie’s dinner plate…Yikes!

A few months later…





https://x.com/YwiK22Q1Iu3UnST/status/1967004795212063052

He said he contacted people and places to come and see it and no one believed him. Then some Chinese people came to get the meteorite but he kept the “entity” that is now the size of a small safe and is contained therein. He moved it to a secure garage.

Good move, bruh, but not far enough…

If interested, check him out - link above - Kin on TikTok, but hurry - he got a notification that it will be deleted.

Grok got it wrong, calling it a hoax because it hadn’t been confirmed by scientists or authorities…sorry, Grok, never mind, we’re passing on your lame analysis…

Anyone remember the movie, The Thing?



And another movie, which I haven’t seen, called Life? Supposedly ending all life?

One of the great science fiction books, Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, is going to become a movie next year. One of the main characters is named Rocky. A resourceful, spider-like, with five legs, ammonia-based biological, with a high-pitched, melodic "voice" which communicates through vibrations…

Back to the entity…

It’s still growing…has this kid never seen a horror movie? This isn’t going to end well…hide the dogs. He’s much braver than I am…I’d be boxing this thing up and sending it to…uh…I don’t know…to someone…somewhere….? I’d send it to Gates, but he would weaponize it…I’d think of somewhere very far away…maybe Antarctica, with the black goo and various other entities…?



https://x.com/Vanski_Official/status/1967075145362928020

Whatever it is or isn't, it's interesting and weird…even if it’s a hoax…it’s a good one…

Onward…into the great unknown…