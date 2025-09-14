Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
33m

In my understanding, the only reason why UFOs and aliens are pushed is that it's easy to create a false flag with some holograms in the sky and explosions in big cities to convince the unwashed peasants that it's time to "unite against a common enemy." Under a "One-World government," of course. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
liam's avatar
liam
36m

When in danger or in doubt

Run in circles, scream, and shout.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture