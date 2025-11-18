America First or Bust - Nick Fuentes
Holding their feet to the fire...one of the Civil wars that must be fought...
Are you listening too? In case you’re not…
IMO Fuentes is a savvy, sincere and powerful voice - and a wrecking ball against the deep state - one that we desperately need in this battle for our Republic.
https://rumble.com/v71uutu-america-first-ep.-1599.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
Love his idea for his non-profit - vetting all candidates for midterms and 2028…
His intros are long - podcast starts at 2:15
4 Billion per year for the next 20 Years..
Fuentes breaks down the latest US Foreign Aid Deal to Israel slated to begin in 2026.
Clip: https://substack.com/@911revision/note/c-178491237
Turning Point Revolution Will Not Be Televised.
https://open.substack.com/pub/deanhenderson/p/cia-behind-gen-z-protests-worldwide