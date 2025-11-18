Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
2d

4 Billion per year for the next 20 Years..

Fuentes breaks down the latest US Foreign Aid Deal to Israel slated to begin in 2026.

Clip: https://substack.com/@911revision/note/c-178491237

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2d

Turning Point Revolution Will Not Be Televised.

https://open.substack.com/pub/deanhenderson/p/cia-behind-gen-z-protests-worldwide

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture