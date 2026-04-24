Thanks to Elizabeth Lane for this post. Please take the time to read it.



she writes:





All these people died long before the 12 scientists became an issue, and they all died very close to each other. Like I said, this country has been killing scientists for a very long time. This country has also been killing journalists and anyone who has dared to question the deep state. From Clinton’s body count to Obama’s drones and Bush’s 9/11, If there is still an American who thinks we are a force for good in the world, you’re a complete idiot. We have a tyrannical shadow government and I’m not even talking about the current administration. I’m talking about the people in power who truly control this country, the ones who made sure that every president after Kennedy operated on a need-to-know basis. WAKE UP -''the greatest country'' in the world, we may be the cause of the greatest suffering!

So many brilliant minds and souls have been and still are being silenced…



Rep. Eric Burlison: Says Amy Eskridge was likely MURDERED



“He determined that she was the victim of a directed energy weapon and that she was likely murdered by a U.S. aerospace company.”



Amy was a scientist linked to the UFO Research.

For context it was researcher Franc Milburn who implied that Amy was targeted by a direct energy weapon and murdered by an aerospace contractor. Burlison stated he is taking these claims very seriously…

Diva…over and out…