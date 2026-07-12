Andrew Hugg, a senior Army nuclear scientist who oversaw our NUCLEAR arsenal has been placed on leave by Sec. Hegseth, and could face CRIMINAL prosecution after being EXPOSED BY James O’Keefe.

He is accused of divulging NUCLEAR SECRETS and MISSILE locations.

Holy Honeypot, Batman…

“Two segments of the video capture Hugg disclosing to his young female interlocutor at least 4 locations of underground nuclear missiles and critical aspects of the launch process under which they could be fired off in the event of a nuclear conflict.”

“Hugg appears to divulge classified information in a range of areas from ongoing use of nerve agents to war planning in Iran.”

https://x.com/Tironianae/status/2075910758886408370?s=20

O’Keefe is just picking random government officials to see if they’re going to talk, and they do — every single time — they are so desperate to get their rocks off…



And it’s obvious that these fools are watching nothing but CNN and probably don’t even know O’Keefe and his epic sting Ops…





This should be in the military handbooks and all government manuals…



”If she’s a 10 and you’re a 2 - sorry, “Dick”, she’s a spy…”



Our officials — the d’elites and just about everyone in ANY government, for that matter, are such treasonous. pathetic, trafficking, grifting, loser dickheads…yeah, that’s right, I said it…dickheads…



I feel a rant coming on…someone stop me…

I bet Hugg will face some earth-shattering consequences, like maybe paid administrative leave or a big fat retirement package. Or maybe a strongly worded letter or a stern admonishment from our WarHawk Dept., but don’t count on it.

This happened in April — where does it stand now?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth publicly confirmed the action, stating Hugg “won’t work here anymore” and indicated the case was straightforward for termination and potential prosecution.

As of mid-July 2026, no further public updates confirm full firing, criminal charges, or the investigation’s outcome; he remains removed from his position pending results.

What were the charges? No charges, he just “won’t work here anymore.”

No indictment, arrest, or Espionage Act-related charges have been publicly announced. Of course not…he’s good to go…

These fools get honey potted and they think they are James freaking Bond, so they divulge state secrets…? Why? To appear what? Sexy and smart? Important? Yeah, we know why…they are…say it with me…out loud…it begins with a “D”

Well, at least he did get screwed...just not the way he was expecting...



Oh baby, I get so aroused when you talk about the “ongoing use of nerve agents!”

Speaking of which…y’know selling us out on defense secrets?

How about merging our military and intelligence agencies with Israel? Hugg doesn’t seem that bad when you consider that next-level insanity. All of our politicians are traitors.

And horny psychopaths…and pedos are everywhere, and everyone in power is covering for them. This we know…it’s in our faces, daily. Arrest them all…!!!





So many dickheads…so few prosecutions…no one is EVER held accountable for the most egregious crimes ever committed against humanity…it’s enough to make a Diva rant and rage…



What else?



And, just a reminder — women can be dickheads too…catfishing is not something I would relish as a career choice, but perhaps a necessary evil?



”Your mission should you choose to accept it is to flush out all the dickheads…”



Scott McMahan writes on X

@BiggerTruth

Jun 3

This piece by Politico is excellent.



Alysia Gamble, wife of Flynn network operative Brian Gamble, is a professional honeypot catfisher. She got her start with James O'Keefe, who reportedly had a tradecraft training for his operatives at Erik Prince’s Wyoming ranch with a former MI6 spy.



The disturbing thing about these people is the level of military/government tradecraft deployed against American citizens.



I wonder how her husband feels about her work, where she engages in months-long kissing flirty affairs to cause other men to fall in love with her so she can get gotcha clips to drive clicks for O’Keefe or Crowder.



This is the Flynn network in action, and I find it to be detestable.

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/06/02/bumble-new-jersey-gamble-catfishing-crowder-00941061



I’m torn about this…I think they should be exposed and neutered…so…It’s a dirty job, but someone has to “pick up” the dickheads…



Catfishing…who knew it involved such a deep, sustained cultivation — evidently it IS a skill…bordering on an artform…

Okay, I think I’m done here — and yeah, I’m breathing slowly again…OMMMMM…and calming down, sorry, I was in a mood…thanks for the vent!



Diva…over and out…