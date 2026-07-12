Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
3dEdited

This is all propaganda to prop-up the Nuke boogeyman. You lived in Japan, you did bother to see tree trunks and all concrete buildings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki were left standing, many unscathed. These cities were firebombed and look EXACTLY like the other 67 firebombed Japanese cities (which we weren't taught about much in school, for the reason that should be obvious now).

2nd section in this post

https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/malignant-normie-breakdown-part-two

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4 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
3d

No matter what the security level they think with the wrong head and cannot keep their ego or dick in check!

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