Let’s go…!!!!!!

This is the single biggest intel drop of a lifetime…



Thankfully some others are breaking it down… it is an overwhelming drop - it is so damning, and we are still just seeing the tip of the iceberg…



One of our favorite Anons is Liz Crokin, who deserves so much credit for her relentless reporting on this…it is the hill that we have died on many times.



Here she is on Alex today…

And there was a clip about the Finders and Ted Gunderson making the rounds on X - he was the OG on exposing satanic cults, child rape, torture and trafficking of children, adrenochrome, chemtrails et. al…one of the most amazing men I’ve ever known…what a privilege it was…here’s to you, Ted…this day is for you too…and all the warriors who have sacrificed their lives for this truly epic and spiritual battle…





It will take time to go through this massive drop, but this is our moment to finally bring these monsters down…I can feel it…



Not much time to stack right now…



I have been in extreme rescue mode…it’s been seriously intense…one of the ferals, I call him Big Ballz, is very sick, from being healthy and just fine before the freeze…he was a mess this morning - he had been in a fight and is seriously wounded with running eyes and nose and wheezing badly when he breathes…I lost it…my heart broke…even more than usual…

I’ve been dervishing like a madwoman, setting up another caged area for him, and I have a tentative appt. at the vet tomorrow, if I can catch him in the morning. I’ve been working with him every morning for weeks as he is eating - sneaking in pets and he is sweet and getting friendly - he was “tolerating” the petting and the sweet talk at first, but now he likes it…thankfully, and I think I can get finally him into the foyer area, get him into a carrier and to the vet tomorrow morning - yikes…paws crossed…if my other two furboyz in the dining room don’t break through my dodgy barrier I keep trying to secure…ugh…they are so slippery…at least I will give it my best shot…and, trust me - he will NOT be vaxxed for anything…maybe some antibiotics, but, I have to help him right away…



Stormi is still out there…but still ok…we set traps in my neighbors back yard before the freeze, so as not to trap Big Ballz - and she escaped my neighbor’s attempt to contain her…planning to try again soon, but Big Ballz first…



Wish you were here… HELPING ME… 🤪



It has been intense…with my heart still going crazy - gee I wonder why? My stress levels are off the charts, and I broke down today and searched for my old pharma med - propranolol - that I was prescribed years ago for my heart damage and tachycardia…it’s been about 6 years that I took one - and it took me a half hour to find them, but it still did the trick…it got me through…whew, scary stuff…but hopefully things will calm down a bit…and soon…the solar flares, at least? It has to, I only have six tabs left…and even though I am a reptilian cat woman, I think I’ve only got one life left…





So, I haven’t had time to report on the released files, and I may not have time to do my own stacks on it, but I’ve been diving in as much as possible…they are seriously damning, I’m truly astonished…and feeling optimistic…which I rarely feel, but I am so hopeful…this is an historic moment and we have got to turn up the heat on this and demand justice…



I’ll be reposting some stacks from people who have had a lot more time than I have…but just know…this is going to be lit!!!!

An epic triumph over the evil that has stalked us all for eons…



I want to live now…and see the arrests and maybe tribunals…? As I find other articles I will post in the comments…feel free to do the same…

Karma watches in silence - patient, surgical…

And if we’re lucky, she’ll show us the elegance of her wrath…

Not loud, never rushed - just perfectly timed and impossible to ignore…

SHE is the BOSS…



However…

She’s really busy right now…I’m sure she will get to them…eventually…



I’m not spiritual enough to let these ghoulz off the hook…ever…I want revenge…no mercy…

Hang in there…just staying alive is an act of defiance…



Thank you for your support and for being here on this insane and amazing journey…



Hanging back and standing by…

Diva…over and out…💋