Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
11h

Zeolite is one type of nanotech and, as such, is inherently dangerous:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/whats-wrong-with-zeolite

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2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
10h

Dont buy any commercial medical product

All horse paste.

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