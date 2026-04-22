Again, I do not recommend anything for detox that isn’t herbal or natural…and non-invasive, but I know that many of us bought MP when it first came out, and due to the controversy, many of us rejected it and stuck it on the shelf. I was just about to look for another zeolite product for myself, and ran across this video, perhaps auspicious, so I thought I would share this video and see what you think.



When MP first came out the research was seriously thin…seems they have done a lot more lab work. So…let’s see…



I have many past stacks on the original controversy around MP if you want to see them - just do a search of my posts…I’m not going to repost them.



We’re all on our own here, but information is king…so we will keep searching madly for answers to clear our bodies and get as far out of the ghoul’z grip as is “humanly” possible and stay alive…



”Just Staying Alive is an Act of Defiance”



you can quote me…



okay, let’s dive in?



Does Zeolite Remove Graphene Oxide and Heavy Metals? The Truth Behind the Science

https://rumble.com/v78rv1k-does-zeolite-remove-graphene-oxide-and-heavy-metals-the-truth-behind-the-sc.html?e9s=src_v1_eh_cs&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HopeGirl%20Blog

And I do have Hope and Tivon’s EMF products…important for TIs in the hope of mitigating nasty frequencies…but do I know how effective they are? Not really, but they have done a lot of research on their products, and they are beautiful - and I sleep with them…not Hope and Tivon, get your head out of the gutter…the “EMF products.”😂





Diva…over and out…

