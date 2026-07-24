Another scrumptious bowl of chocolates from Heather B…and a meme fest to "live" forPasheen StonebrookeJul 24, 2026522ShareThanks, Heather B…Bliss And BlistersSummer Sizzles It’s Summer, so is it hot enough for you? Plenty hot for me and I’m already over it. Bring on Autumn. 🍂🍁🍂 But in the meantime, enjoy a Summer memefest…Read more2 days ago · 25 likes · 18 comments · Heather B522SharePrevious
Excellent way to start the weekend!
Bet that Waffle House manager has egg oni his face 😜🤣
Thanks for sharing...
Thank you! 💖💕💖