https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1937314744060510556

AI is being fast-tracked into medicine, biotech, and national defense. OpenAI just landed a $200 million Pentagon contract. Tech execs from Meta and Palantir are being sworn into the Army Reserve… Of course they are…



Makes perfect sense, just in case the ghoulz are having a crisis of conscience while murdering us all…AI will not have any hesitancy…we saw it first hand in Gaza with AI Lavender.

It schemed. It silenced. It threatened. It killed.

Which - if you’re the Pentagon - isn’t failure. It’s recruitment time…exactly what they want. The real failure is thinking the test was ethical. When the system and the depop ghoulz that built it are anything but...



I'm just so glad we have such trustworthy and ethical people like Sam Altman, and Meta and Palantir - and all those loving and sane technocrats in charge, making and programming these demonic machines…or we would be in real trouble…

I dug this up - worth another look. The Why Files did this episode a year ago…go in @ 13:40 - did you see the Bing/Sydney insanity…or Echo madness…? If you haven’t seen them - here’s a quick look…and remember, this was a few years ago…imagine what they are hiding from us now…we are so screwed…I wonder if their billionaire bunkers will protect THEM in the end…?

But, they won’t. As always, as with everything that is newly discovered and groundbreaking (now there’s a term) it is instantly weaponized…against…us…always ending up in the hands of the malevolents…and it isn’t lunacy, it isn’t just ignorance…it is another weapon for Extinction Inc…

Sadly, as with everything innovative, anything that could empower humanity - anything that might enhance and “accelerate” a glorious evolution for humanity, and create a world of wonder - any chance that we could end so much needless suffering - is instead captured, controlled and deployed for destruction by blood-soaked nihilistic psychopaths…

Below is my article on the medical application in progress…MABA (Biotech) of course it would be applied in the Medical Cartel - the most deceptive and successful way they’ve found to wipe us all out. This will be just the ticket to counter any doctor or so-called health agency having a crisis of conscience - AI will have no problem doing their dirty work…



Who will we ever charge for THESE crimes against humanity? Will there be Nurembot Trials? Will there be anyone left to notice?

and here’s a blast from the past…4 AI robots killed 29 scientists in a lab in Japan…



https://x.com/marino_ang54474/status/1937552353919418536

And I know exactly how this robot feels…



https://x.com/136Division/status/1918226763542569052

I don’t mean to be so cheery and optimistic…I’ll try to do better and get a bit more serious next time…



Stay calm, frenzzz…at least as calm as possible?

AI - Apocalyptic Ignorance