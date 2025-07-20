Ban Blinding Headlights! Macular Injury - LED Lights

This July, 2023 research article describes how an LED light can cause macular injury. (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10404656/). This report is contrary to the FDA's position that LEDs are benign and don't need regulation.

It is likely that repeated exposure to blue-rich, LED vehicle headlights can cause macular injury, possibly permanent. Neither NHTSA nor the FDA have established any limits on exposure to blue wavelength light or luminance from LED sources, including LED headlights.

LED flashing lights on emergency vehicles are perhaps even more likely to cause macular injury, especially to first responders who are exposed to LED flashing lights repeatedly.Even LED tail lights and brake lights may be contributing to long-term eye injury.

Here is a link to the letter for your Representative in Congress to sign: https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/LED-Headlight-Letter.pdf



