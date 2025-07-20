Ban Blinding Headlights! Macular Injury - LED Lights
Mark Baker
Beaverton, OR, United States
Jul 15, 2025
Dear Supporters,
This July, 2023 research article describes how an LED light can cause macular injury. (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10404656/). This report is contrary to the FDA's position that LEDs are benign and don't need regulation.
It is likely that repeated exposure to blue-rich, LED vehicle headlights can cause macular injury, possibly permanent. Neither NHTSA nor the FDA have established any limits on exposure to blue wavelength light or luminance from LED sources, including LED headlights.
LED flashing lights on emergency vehicles are perhaps even more likely to cause macular injury, especially to first responders who are exposed to LED flashing lights repeatedly.Even LED tail lights and brake lights may be contributing to long-term eye injury.
Here is a link to the letter for your Representative in Congress to sign: https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/LED-Headlight-Letter.pdf
Sincerely,
Mark Baker
President
Soft Lights Foundation
www.softlights.org
mbaker@softlights.org
X: @softlights_org
Bluesky: @softlights-org.bsky.social
Sincerely,
Odette Wilkens
Chair
The National Call for Safe Technology
Lisa Smith
Co-Chair
The National Call for Safe Technology
Thx to Amy for this heads up…
Basic solution (not practical for many people): don't drive at night.
Damn those lights are blinding!
I already knew: don't have LED lights in your house. Now this. To be expected.