I couldn’t catch this boy this AM…here’s his pick right as he was getting sick…poor thing…getting some meds in his food, and I will keep trying…plan B for Big Ballz containment though - and perhaps this stack below was an auspicious alert…since the ferals are likely dosed and shedding…good grief…and the foyer is not working anyway…the other two dining room kidz are just too slippery and getting in there…every, single. time…so I’m spit balling and divining a Plan B…



And a Fleetwood substack that makes Texans crazy…the Diva is pissed!





Send me strength…and I’m sending the same to you…hang in there…