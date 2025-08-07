He's done it twice before in TX and FL...

And Gates did a release of a new aggressive Murder Mosquito that appeared in Northern California last year. It is spreading encephalitis.

They released these infected mosquitos in Djibouti in September 2024. Now, 7 African countries, and 5 Asian countries are now fighting the so-called (orchestrated) Chikungunya epidemic outbreaks.

BILL GATES ISN’T BREEDING THEM FOR NOTHING…

NOW CHINA’S IN LOCKDOWN…SUPPOSEDLY?

Gates has been funding 30 million bioengineered mosquitoes A WEEK in a Colombian lab.

Now: - CDC issues travel warning - 7,000+ infected in China - Entire districts sealed - Mosquito-proof quarantine beds - Drones. Chemicals. Fines.

Is this true or a head fake?

Of course we also need to question the propaganda on all of this that is coming out of China…who can you trust about any of this madness? ALL I KNOW IS THAT MANY OF US ARE NOT PLAYING…



Are they really going to try to do this all over again?

Bill Gates is the world’s most actively evil psychopath. Citizens arrest if you see that filthy freak…

Blood-sucking Bill’s support insect…

When, will anyone stop this demon?

Putin wants to bring him to justice. Could we find a couple of cowboys to pick him up and deliver him to Russia…is that asking so much?

Here’s a clip of the World Mosquito Program if you haven’t seen it…30 million bioengineered mosquitoes A WEEK in a Colombian lab.



I'm sure this is just a coincidence…FDA approved the first Chikungunya vaccine in 2023…we are so lucky that these jabs are ready to go…I’m so sure that they’ll save millions of lives…

Also look at where 6G is being rolled out. It ALWAYS goes back to frequency rollout. It’s not another fake virus. It’s frequency poisoning too…all in the mix.

So…it’s all of this and more…

mRNA MOSQUITOES. Now they can really ramp up the killing.

Bill Gates has been granted the right to spray mRNA AeroVax over the Canadian people…



And I can’t even keep track of his constant and new poisonings of our food supply…

And he was given 75 Million pounds to block the sun in the UK…



And the Gates’ assaults just keep on coming…

The fact that evil psychopath isn't locked up by now speaks volumes. Nobody in power is doing a damn thing about Bill Gates…they’re not afraid of him…they’re all complicit and using him to do the dirty work…

There’s only one conclusion…



They want us dead…all of them…want us dead…especially those who are draining on those unfunded liabilities…

Don’t die on us…



Just staying alive is an act of defiance!!!

Stay defiant, my frenzzz…