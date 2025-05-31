https://rumble.com/v6u07rn-bill-gates-caught-spiking-pet-vaccines-with-depopulation-drugs.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20People%27s%20Voice

I mentioned in one of my recent posts that I had done an Out of Body a few nights ago - and tried to communicate/contact Rudolph Steiner to see if I could get an impression of what the Zuckerberg culling of over 1 million wild animals was really all about - and I came back into my body with some information/messages/impressions, if you will, that it was not only a massive culling, but primarily a sterilization vax/agenda, to decimate the animal population and destroy the food supply…and that ALL animals were even more seriously at risk now…so, this information in the vid seems to track with my OBE from the other night.

And just an fyi, Steiner's book, The Knowledge of the Higher Worlds is brilliant, for anyone interested in his work...

I’ve been a fan of his for decades. Steiner was way ahead of his time. Not many seem to know of him but perhaps I can pique someone’s interest…?

At least checkout the first four minutes of this video…it was from 3 years ago, but the first four minutes will fill you in on a snippet of his prophetic work…

and here it is too…

I have a few posts on Steiner that you can check out in my post archives, if interested…here’s one…





Rudolph Steiner & the Blood Demons Pasheen Stonebrooke · April 24, 2023 We are still doing battle with the blood demons, as we always have been. They have gang-stalked us throughout human history, and many are finally coming out of the shadows. They and their minions are in our faces now, mocking and silencing those who are on to them. And those who are still standing and sounding the alarm must agonizingly witness the e… Read full story

and here’s my post from two days ago, on the 100 million precious animals…in case you missed it…





I wonder if I will ever stop grieving for this world…

When we are facing the largest genocide in the history of the world…

…it keeps me up at night…but I should try to contact him again…if I can get centered…

grief…rage…rinse and repeat…I need to calm TF down…

onward…



