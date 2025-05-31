Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Blaze Nathan
12h

Vaccines detaching the etheric body from the physical body ... this is exactly why so many humans are so fucking stupid and unable to see reality. It is why the Normies line up for their latest boosters and always "ask their doctor" whether they are allowed to exercise, or if the food pyramid is good for them!! No discernment, no education beyond the institutional brainwash, never a critical thought of their own. This is the biggest issue facing us, beyond the ghoulz and their evil plans ... the fact that our human brothers and sisters are incapable of waking up because they entered the Medical System at birth and never had independent critical thinking. I've always thought the only way out of this is for a Cosmic event, and Clif High and others confirm that Earth has now moved up above Galactic Center so that we are receiving blasts of light from the Galactic Sun, along with our own Sun ramping up more photonic energy on Earth. It is said that it doesn't matter how brainwashed people are (or vaccinated?), that these higher frequencies will wake everyone up in these coming years, though some (many?) may not be able to accept the truth of their reality once they can see it ... causing mental breakdowns and even suicides. This crossroads we all are standing at is the most crucial moment in all of human history. Will we break free from the controllers? I am hopeful it can be done. Will the ghoulz disintegrate in the intense frequencies like the vampires they truly are? Time will tell. Never give up, never give in. We are all made of stardust, of the stuff that is "God" ... and I, for one, will never let them take me.

Susan
19h

Only the worst kind of evil would do such a thing

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
