WTF, Bobby?



I’m old enough to remember when RFK told us Ozempic is dangerous because it causes blindness and stomach paralysis…

Now it’s good because they made it cheap? NO…they are all heavily invested…

President Trump looked directly at RFK Jr and asked: “I haven’t heard anything bad about them, I only hear good about them. Is there anything bad about them Bobby? Some day, maybe it will come out, which we’ll notify you immediately… including the drug known as Ozempic.” They laugh. A short time later, the Ozempic official collapsed.

Gordon Findlay, the executive vice president and head of Novo Nordisk’s U.S. operations, collapsed during yesterday’s White House Press briefing...

THEY RELEASED A STATEMENT THAT HE IS DOING FINE…

Incredible how much Novo Nordisk has collapsed…noticed they’ve been dropping the past six months…they’re having some problems with Ozempic and Wegovy - their dangerous weight loss venomous poisons, but they will peddle them anyway…



NOVO NORDISK $NVO DROPS -6% AFTER TERMINATING $HIMS DEAL

That’s $19B wiped out last June…

IN SEPT. - NOVO NORDISK SLASHES GUIDANCE FOR SECOND TIME IN 6 WEEKS, PLANS TO LAY OFF 9,000 PEOPLE…

HARMaceuticals…for all…

What a complete disgrace…they both lost their soul to Big Pharma…and I think that Suzie Wiles should start taking it immediately…

a reminder: there are no good guys…

I always say that if you even know their name - they’ve been captured - NEVER fall in love with anyone in power or anyone seeking power...I always instead, remember this quote...

“Whenever the people need a hero we shall supply him.” - Albert Pike 33 Degree Mason...

The world has always been controlled by a diabolical unseen force, an evil, greedy money-and-power cult, and to get anywhere in it, you have to be inducted, indoctrinated and anointed with baby blood.

One gets nowhere unless one is willing to kill on demand. There are no longer any exceptions. At the top, there are no innocents. It’s never been so evident to me. the Diva

So much betrayal…so little time…



