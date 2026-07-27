Diva Drops

Diva Drops

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Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
3d

This is a slice of heaven - my brush with greatness?

I just got an email message from Mike Adams - here is what it said.

Greetings

I came across your contact through Substack, and I wanted to personally reach out to thank you for the consistent support you’ve shown to the community over the years. People who continue to stand firm, stay curious, and contribute energy to meaningful work are rare. I pay attention to that. Because of your commitment and alignment with what we’ve been building, we’re opening up a limited number of complimentary memberships for individuals who have genuinely supported the mission and the work. Your name came to mind immediately. This isn’t about marketing or numbers. It’s about resonance, shared values, and investing in people who understand that real transformation comes from changing the environment, the mindset, and the way we engage with the world around us. If this speaks to you, reply back and let me know you’re interested. And if you have any questions at all, I’d be happy to clarify anything personally. Appreciate your support and your presence in the community.

Warm regards,

Mike Adams, The HealthRanger

I have no idea what a membership might include...but, I'm in...so sweet of him! But, I have been singing his praises for decades...so...

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Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
3d

Great info ... I wish my brother (who has COPD) would take it seriously, but he still follows "doctor's advice." He is on-and-off on oxygen, fairly home-bound, and very stuck in every sense of the word. I always go to Mike's AI for health questions ... a wealth of information .... and I plan to never see a doctor or hospital EVER. Much love!

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