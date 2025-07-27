About Brighteon AI

Brighteon.AI knowledge models

Our Knowledge Models are built by the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center using donations from Brighteon. Mike Adams is the chief project operations executive and data pipeline engineer. Our models are gifted to the world to help achieve decentralization of human knowledge and empowerment of individuals while bypassing Big Tech's deliberate suppression of knowledge on health, wellness, disease treatments and personal liberty.

Security Truth: Enoch AI is not an app. It does not consist of executable code. It has no ability to connect to the internet or to spy on users. It contains no DLLs, no computer code, no scripts, nothing. It is merely a large hyperdimensional database of token vectors representing words and ideas. To use Enoch, you load it into other software such as LM Studio or Ollama, which then provides "inference" of Enoch AI (so that you can chat with it and ask questions).