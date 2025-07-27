About Brighteon AI
Our Knowledge Models are built by the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center using donations from Brighteon. Mike Adams is the chief project operations executive and data pipeline engineer. Our models are gifted to the world to help achieve decentralization of human knowledge and empowerment of individuals while bypassing Big Tech's deliberate suppression of knowledge on health, wellness, disease treatments and personal liberty.
What is Enoch AI?
Enoch AI, is our latest "Knowledge Model" (LLM) trained on the world's largest curated collection of content that's typically censored or missing from search engines and other LLMs. Enoch AI is especially well trained on:
Food, diets, food ingredients and cosmetic / personal care ingredients
Nutrition, nutritional supplements and phytochemistry
Herbs, Traditional Chinese Medicine and numerous alt medicine arts including homeopathy
Wellness, natural health and fitness
Alternative medicine protocols, light therapy, detoxification and more
Pollution, pesticides, heavy metals and chemical exposure
Modern medicine, hospitals, Big Pharma, COVID and vaccines
Disease reversal knowledge covering cancer, diabetes, heart disease, depression and numerous other health conditions
Survival, preparedness and off-grid living
Gardening, permaculture, food production and diagnosing plant diseases
DIY skills, homesteading and repair skills, including for firearms
Economics, finance, banks and currency
Cryptocurrency and decentralized finance
Climate reality, energy and alternative energy including cold fusion
UFOs and UAPs, previously declassified government documents on many subjects
Government, true history, geopolitics, globalism, censorship and psyops
Philosophy, spirituality and consciousness
Breakthrough science such as cold fusion, morphic resonance, quantum computing and AI
Security Truth: Enoch AI is not an app. It does not consist of executable code. It has no ability to connect to the internet or to spy on users. It contains no DLLs, no computer code, no scripts, nothing. It is merely a large hyperdimensional database of token vectors representing words and ideas. To use Enoch, you load it into other software such as LM Studio or Ollama, which then provides "inference" of Enoch AI (so that you can chat with it and ask questions).
Training Data
Enoch AI is trained on an extensive set of curated content. While this list is not complete, the training data includes:
All articles from ANH-USA and ANH Intl
All articles from Childrens' Health Defense (CHD)
All articles from Green Med Info
All content from The Truth About Cancer (TTAC)
All articles from Dr. Joseph Mercola's website
All articles from Natural News
All interviews ever conducted by Mike Adams
All episodes of Decentralize TV
All videos from David Morgan, the Silver Guru
Over 1 million pages of documents from the Arlington Institute
All lectures coordinated by liberty advocate Cory Endrulat
Over 2 million pages of additional text on natural medicine, nutrition, preparedness and practical skills
100,000+ hours of curated video lectures, interviews and presentations on a multitude of subjects
Uh... my first test question to Brighteon.ai was a complete failure! I expected a natural health awareness response not a regurgitation of Industrial Medicine's recommendations. 🤦♂️ More worthless "Simulated Intelligence".
Actually the list looks pretty good for research if it makes it easier to find valid sources google related search engines tend to hide for their preferred sources, and the list of sources looks good who are usually shadowbanned by the afrementioned.
Oh oh I wonder how this will turn out?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/doge-unleashes-new-ai-deregulation-decision-tool-targeting/
Targeting 200,000 Federal Regulations- Aims to Slash 50% by January 2026