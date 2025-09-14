Official police reports indicate that in excess of 3 MILLION patriots are on the streets of London.

'Who's streets - our streets'

Britain is wide awake…at last…

As encouraging as this is…I think they will need to go full-on-Nepal to change the ultimate fate of their nation…and that goes for us here in the US too…we are only slightly behind the sharia curve…



This was Houston, TX a little over a week ago…and it is lit in every major city…



We had better wake up fast and take action…

Immigration without Assimilation…is Invasion…

In Nepal…

In 24 hours, Nepal’s Gen Z forced their PM to resign—storming Parliament & shattering decades of corruption, cronyism & censorship. This isn’t just protest, it’s revolution. A generation refuses silence, rewriting history in real time.

The police and the army of Nepal, have surrendered to the population, and have joined them. It's a spontaneous insurrection, before a government that wanted to oppress them.

Nepal in Chaos as Uprising Erupts Nepal’s government is crumbling. Enraged citizens are hunting down officials, stripping and beating them in broad daylight. Protesters have torched the homes of MPs and set the parliament building ablaze. The streets are no longer safe for the ruling elite. This follows a ban on all social media, and corruption from politicians were exposed. Nepal has declared war on its government.

Why Is Nepal In a Civil Uprising? (It's Gen Z)

The situation in Nepal is insane, the parliament has been burned, officials are being marched out into the streets naked, their houses are being burned, but why?

Here's what it seems to be centered around: The younger generations were arranging peaceful protests against government corruption, the government banned essentially all social media, pretty much shutting down the internet. 19 people, students and citizens, were killed on the first day of protest, and after that all hell has broken loose.

It’s tempting to take sides here, but we should always keep in mind that we don’t know what might have been behind this uprising and if indeed it was organic. What will the consequences be when the fires go out? I don’t know enough about what is happening there under the radar, or who will emerge, and we know that China is waiting in the wings, but it will be a change, nonetheless…and the elites are running for their lives…



As for London…long live the Citizens of London…maybe Chuck needs to go on holiday for a while? Oh wait…I wonder how the cancer treatment is going…

Seen here discussing the cost of living challenges on his gold throne and diamond encrusted crown - rest assured he will be receiving the very best care money can buy.

And, I’m sure that Allah will pull him through…



Although I did hear that the royals were suffering from vax injuries…hmmm…



This was from last March…The King’s speech…good grief…



Onward…