Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
16h

Many vigils in Western Europe and South America at US Embassies, too. Also seeing YT vids about Democrats disgusted by Charlie's assassination, and they are leaving their "party" in droves. For those who have posted gleeful reactions, many have been fired from their jobs. It seems the outpouring of love mixed with outrage is causing an energetic wave across the globe. May it grow rapidly and create great change.

As for the Islamic invasion, it is finally reaching critical mass. I have been trying to wake people up to the dangers of this radical invasion disguised as "migration of a religion of peace" ... Have we finally reached the Tipping Point where we will no longer tolerate the active destruction of our country and the human race? I fucking hope so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
17h

The French were in the streets for months. They achieved exactly nothing…

The “elite” don’t even live in the countries reserved for their slaves. What if the “revolution” is so “successful” that the supply chain breaks down? What if there will be no fuel and electricity or, worse, potable water?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture