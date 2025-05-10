Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
2h

No one is falling for this BS headline, if they've studied history, are paying attention and are able to see through the theater...

Trump has said himself on national TV that he's "the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world,", etc, etc.

Trump is 100% club Zionist and their Greater Israel Project (and essentially it's US equivalent, the Project for a New American Century). He's completely in the pocket of Israel, bought and sold by the Zionists (Adelson and company), and is loved by club Z (contrary what they will occasionally push as a deflective psyops on the news to try and fool you). The fact is, he's been titled The First Jewish American President, Champion of Noahide Law, etc, etc, by the very Times of Israel themselves). He is clearly supported by one of the biggest and most powerful religious extremist/supremacist groups in Israel -- Chabad. Chabad supports Likud and BB. His Daughter and Son in Law Kushner are high level Chabad.

I could go on...and on...

To think anything else, sadly, would be wilfully ignorant at this point. All of the above can easily be verified, if people turned off Netflix (or whatever other distractions are seemingly more important), and spent time researching.

Sadly 99% of people won't, and that is why they keep getting away with pushing their deceptive theater/narratives...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tirion's avatar
Tirion
3hEdited

Maybe a significant factor in all this is the yuge campaign contributions that Trump received from Adelson and other Big Zionist interests? You don't accept yuge contributions like that and not owe the donor something in return.

At what point does Trump think he has done enough to satisfy the debt? Are we already there? Or is an existential war against Iran the only way out for Trump? I think Trump is sincere in not wanting war; but whether he will be allowed to not have war is another matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture