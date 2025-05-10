Remember when Trump posted this video of Jeffrey Sachs calling Netanyahu “a deep dark son of a bitch”

BB must not have liked that much…not as much as I did, but he still got the billions, so…



Does all of this sound good? How good? Too good…2btru?

Trump states that Netanyahu won’t drag the US into a war with Iran…

Trump no longer demanding Saudi Arabia recognize Israel for nuclear deal with US.

Trump pursues negotiations with Iran instead of Israel’s request to bomb Iranian nuclear sites…

Trump makes peace with Yemen’s Ansar Allah, allowing Israeli ships to continue being targeted…

Israeli media reports Trump cut off contact with Netanyahu over reportedly being treated with disrespect…

Trump Secretary of Defense abruptly cancels planned trip to Israel…

Trump Ambassador to Israel states the US does not need Israel’s approval to make peace with Yemen

I am way too cynical to take this at face value...

Israel IS planning to drag the US into a war with Iran, Trump is on board but wants plausible deniability?

So, what is going on?



Perhaps it is time to calm the marks?



The resistance and criticism of Zionist control is getting louder and louder…really loud…keep yelling, frenzzz…it’s almost deafening…but maybe not falling on deaf ears anymore. Possibly impacting those approval ratings?

Has the US stopped the supply of weapons and the billions in financial aid to Isr@el? Trump just sent billions…

Trump’s request that BB “wrap up” the genocide in Gaza before he took office was not honored - and now it is this administration that is complicit in this ongoing genocide…?

The US has very bloody hands…and the horror still happening in Gaza is part of Trump’s legacy, whether he likes it or not…



Maybe BB is going down and Trump doesn’t suffer losers…?

Is AIPAC going to register as a foreign agent?

A PR stunt before midterms?

Taking too long for Trump’s GAZA land grab? The Saudis are ready to build…let’s go…we want those Kushner Kondos…



Trump doesn’t want war with Iran on his resume?

Drops is very jaded, esp. on this issue…

Maybe America chose to jump ship before it sank, but the jump came too late, after it had already helped slaughter over 14,000 children, flattened entire neighborhoods, bombed hospitals, turned schools into graveyards, Now it wants to walk away and wash the blood off of its hands…

and only ghoulz give gifts like this…seems threatening to me…will Trump bury the gift that keeps on “taking?”

or else…





Royal Intel - on X wrote:

An Iranian source reports that Sayyed Ali Khamenei has ordered the military to be on the highest level of alert, fearing that "the US's excessive and surprising policy change towards Iran and the Houthis" is actually a deception.

and as much as I despised Kissinger…





