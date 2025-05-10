Bromance with BB coming to an end? Are we buyin' it?
feels like an Op to me...but, I do have serious trust issues...
Remember when Trump posted this video of Jeffrey Sachs calling Netanyahu “a deep dark son of a bitch”
https://x.com/Lucifer27531504/status/1881154355765846101
BB must not have liked that much…not as much as I did, but he still got the billions, so…
Does all of this sound good? How good? Too good…2btru?
Trump states that Netanyahu won’t drag the US into a war with Iran…
Trump no longer demanding Saudi Arabia recognize Israel for nuclear deal with US.
Trump pursues negotiations with Iran instead of Israel’s request to bomb Iranian nuclear sites…
Trump makes peace with Yemen’s Ansar Allah, allowing Israeli ships to continue being targeted…
Israeli media reports Trump cut off contact with Netanyahu over reportedly being treated with disrespect…
Trump Secretary of Defense abruptly cancels planned trip to Israel…
Trump Ambassador to Israel states the US does not need Israel’s approval to make peace with Yemen
I am way too cynical to take this at face value...
Israel IS planning to drag the US into a war with Iran, Trump is on board but wants plausible deniability?
So, what is going on?
Perhaps it is time to calm the marks?
The resistance and criticism of Zionist control is getting louder and louder…really loud…keep yelling, frenzzz…it’s almost deafening…but maybe not falling on deaf ears anymore. Possibly impacting those approval ratings?
Has the US stopped the supply of weapons and the billions in financial aid to Isr@el? Trump just sent billions…
Trump’s request that BB “wrap up” the genocide in Gaza before he took office was not honored - and now it is this administration that is complicit in this ongoing genocide…?
The US has very bloody hands…and the horror still happening in Gaza is part of Trump’s legacy, whether he likes it or not…
Maybe BB is going down and Trump doesn’t suffer losers…?
Is AIPAC going to register as a foreign agent?
A PR stunt before midterms?
Taking too long for Trump’s GAZA land grab? The Saudis are ready to build…let’s go…we want those Kushner Kondos…
Trump doesn’t want war with Iran on his resume?
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/trump-disappointed-with-netanyahu-excludes-israel-from-regional-plans-report/
Drops is very jaded, esp. on this issue…
Maybe America chose to jump ship before it sank, but the jump came too late, after it had already helped slaughter over 14,000 children, flattened entire neighborhoods, bombed hospitals, turned schools into graveyards, Now it wants to walk away and wash the blood off of its hands…
and only ghoulz give gifts like this…seems threatening to me…will Trump bury the gift that keeps on “taking?”
or else…
Royal Intel - on X wrote:
An Iranian source reports that Sayyed Ali Khamenei has ordered the military to be on the highest level of alert, fearing that "the US's excessive and surprising policy change towards Iran and the Houthis" is actually a deception.
No one is falling for this BS headline, if they've studied history, are paying attention and are able to see through the theater...
Trump has said himself on national TV that he's "the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world,", etc, etc.
Trump is 100% club Zionist and their Greater Israel Project (and essentially it's US equivalent, the Project for a New American Century). He's completely in the pocket of Israel, bought and sold by the Zionists (Adelson and company), and is loved by club Z (contrary what they will occasionally push as a deflective psyops on the news to try and fool you). The fact is, he's been titled The First Jewish American President, Champion of Noahide Law, etc, etc, by the very Times of Israel themselves). He is clearly supported by one of the biggest and most powerful religious extremist/supremacist groups in Israel -- Chabad. Chabad supports Likud and BB. His Daughter and Son in Law Kushner are high level Chabad.
To think anything else, sadly, would be wilfully ignorant at this point. All of the above can easily be verified, if people turned off Netflix (or whatever other distractions are seemingly more important), and spent time researching.
Sadly 99% of people won't, and that is why they keep getting away with pushing their deceptive theater/narratives...
Maybe a significant factor in all this is the yuge campaign contributions that Trump received from Adelson and other Big Zionist interests? You don't accept yuge contributions like that and not owe the donor something in return.
At what point does Trump think he has done enough to satisfy the debt? Are we already there? Or is an existential war against Iran the only way out for Trump? I think Trump is sincere in not wanting war; but whether he will be allowed to not have war is another matter.