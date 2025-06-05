Calamari Klotz - they are not clots, they are ELMs - Genetically modified Engineered Living Materials...
Neo Calamari Clot Hypotheses. CDB/Envirn/Morgel Fibers, Biofilms And Structures Are ELMs
Neo: They ARE highly likely ELMs that occlude vascular systems, structures and organs.
Genetically modified fibrillins in Engineered Living Materials (ELMs) are part of advancements in creating biohybrid materials with programmable functionalities.
Calamari Clot BioPolymer Technologies: Engineered Living Materials: Biological Systems to Direct the Assembly of Smart Materials
A warning to my scribes - This is going to make your head hurt…but it is such an impressive dive by Neo, IMO, and those of us who have followed Clifford Carnicoms’s amazing work, will want to archive this, as many are concerned with the Morgs fibers clots/not clots and all of the insane health issues we are dealing with. This is beyond words and if you’re dealing with anything, including morgs, if you can even begin to wrap your heads around it, the paper he presents is astonishing - and chilling.
And try not to get too pissed off about how giddy these scientists get as they work on these “amazing advancements.” (I’m screaming inside)
I put out a substack a few weeks ago about my friend Scotty Roberts, who had the Calamari Clots and nearly had his leg removed. He was not vaxxed - his family was not vaxxed, so I was pointing out that no one is safe from presenting with these hideous so-called clots. (I will repost that previous stack below)
Scotty is doing better and I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes on his behalf - they saved his leg, a d he finally came home the end of March, but I will get this article to him and archive it here…because if this happens to anyone else we know, we’ll be somewhat informed and armed with a bit more information as to what we might be dealing with…because the the white coats (doctors we go to for help) have no fukking clue about what is happening to us, and absolutely no interest to get up to speed on any of this horror show.
The bodies that they attempt to diagnose are as foreign to them as an extraterrestrial Reptilian from the future, perhaps even more so. They have no idea about anything that they are seeing now, it wasn’t in their Rockefeller-approved textbook. They can take their PHDs and wipe their butts with it now, should they ever run out of toilet tissue.
Okay…sorry, I will not go into a rant here…what I’m saying is that they will not be able to help us - even and especially when they think they still know everything. I have trust issues when it comes to allopathic medicine, but, in all fairness, some white coats will try to do their best and hopefully they will not vax you when you’re unconscious?
Anyway…
It seems to me that it is another piece of the puzzle as to why people are clotting/not clotting, dropping dead/dying suddenly…maimed/injured and suffering for life, with insane and anomalous symptoms that the white coats will never EVER understand.
And I apologize to my fellow creatives who never wanted to have to look at any of this horrific crap…it’s so hard to get back to doing anything artistic and creative in these hideous times when we have to become our own scientists and doctors.
OK…back to Neo…
Neo says: They are NOT blood clots. They ARE highly likely ELMs that occlude vascular systems, structures and organs.
Genetically modified fibrillins in Engineered Living Materials (ELMs) are part of advancements in creating biohybrid materials with programmable functionalities. ELMs combine living cells, such as genetically modified organisms, with a polymer network to form materials that can perform functions beyond what individual components can achieve independently. These materials can be designed to alter their mechanical properties and degradation rates through genetic programming, enabling precise control over their characteristics.
Warning: Incoming headaches reading this paper…and online dictionaries won’t even cut it…so take from it what you can…
Neo continues:
There are roughly 100k scientist worldwide that are familiar with the sciences mentioned here.
To think of the percentage of people worldwide that could elucidate these fields.
It is 0.0000125% of the global population
The Calamari Embalmer Clots are MOST likely synthetic biology(SB) producing Functional BioPolymers(FBPs).
Few PhD’s worldwide will know what they’re looking at when observing and testing these Calamari Klotz ELMs. They’re not blood clots. It’s incorrect to label them as such.
They are NOT blood clots. They ARE highly likely ELMs that occlude vascular systems, structures and organs.
The few PhDs that are publicly testing and hypothesizing are looking at amyloidogenic and fibrinogenic phenomena not normally seen. There is more to it than these anomalies.
This will parallel with the amyloids and genetically modified fibrinogens involved with some of these ELMs described.
The CDB/Envirn/Morgellons fibers and structures ARE (ELMs)!
You’re welcome Clifford C. and Thank you kindly for selflessly doing and sharing your work!
No one has explained CDB to this level and your 30 years of research is much appreciated. Your work was instrumental and a necessity for me in order to further explain and connect the dots of CDB ELMs.
Scotty is doing good…he’s finally home…here’s the stack I did on his clots/not clots…
