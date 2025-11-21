Why did France lease out the hangar in Delaware ahead of Charlie’s assassination?

This is so crazy and so sinister…how connected are these things?

And how are they connected to so many more Ops and programs?



https://x.com/ProjectConstitu/status/1991655679145209964?s=20

Candace dropped a nuke last night that no one saw coming.



On September 8th, her team was quietly reopening “Brigitte Season 2” — digging into whether Brigitte Macron was directly tied to the Stanford MK Ultra experiments, the protected “Prisoner 2093,” and a still-operational program that allegedly creates serial killers and gives them new identities to operate freely in Western countries.



Emmanuel Macron’s own lawsuit against French journalists mentioned MK Ultra 18 times — which Candace found insanely suspicious.



They were literally 50/50 on proving Brigitte herself was part of that Stanford program. Then suddenly — September 10th — Charlie Kirk is dead.



The entire investigation gets derailed while everyone scrambles to cover Charlie’s assassination.



But here’s where it gets demonic: investigating Charlie’s murder has now led Candace straight back to France through the Egyptian plane’s secret Delaware layover at a federally-controlled hangar used by Homeland Security and off-book contractors.



On the exact day Charlie was killed, a “foreign dignitary” was escorted to 920 King Street in Wilmington. And this week — this actual week — the CIA quietly confirmed MK Ultra never ended. It is still running today.



Candace’s gut instinct, verbatim:



“I look at Brigitte Macron and I am telling you, you are looking at an utter psychopath… There is something dark. There is something deep there.”





France is now actively debanking, harassing, and destroying the lives of anyone who touches the Brigitte story.



People who got too close before? Wound up dead.



Candace is now openly asking the question we’re all thinking: Did Brigitte Macron have Charlie Kirk murdered because he was about to expose her role in the still-active MK Ultra program?



This isn’t conspiracy theory anymore.



This is Candace Owens saying it on camera while the CIA admitted just this week the MK ULTRA program never stopped.



The silence right now is deafening.

Who’s going to say her name?



Candace is onto the biggest story of the Century and we all along for the ride.

Why did France lease out the hangar in Delaware ahead of Charlie’s assassination?

People’s Voice…

Russia Releases Proof Egyptian Planes Linked to Erika Kirk Are Trafficking Children



When Charlie Kirk stumbled too close to something he was never meant to see, the order went out to eliminate him.



For years, Egyptian military intelligence had been tracking one woman across five continents: private jets in Paris, yachts drifting off Cyprus, hidden clinics in remote US towns. Erika Kirk.

https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1991593642339733765?s=20

Is it just me, or does anyone else see Charlie Kirk’s TURNING POINT USA, in the CLINTON FOUNDATION LOGO…?



Symbolism - we can only hope that it will be their downfall.

Hillary: “I am the Queen of Child Trafficking.”

Erika: “Hold my beer.”

As a side note: re: MK Ultra and the current targeting and torture programs used against innocent citizens - the category - is under the heading of the blacklist program is known as ULTRA.

Of interest to TIs - and something that some of us have known for decades and something that the CIA admitted just this week - the MK ULTRA program never stopped. It shifted to silent weapons for quiet war tech - no-touch manipulation and torture. The tech used in the USAPs (Unacknowledged Special Access Programs) is one of the most hideous programs ever deployed against humanity. It is so dark and so advanced that most people will never fathom the capabilities they have to put us ALL in the program - we are all now somewhere on the spectrum of complete control of our thoughts, emotions, bodies and our minds…and we are all subject to 24/7 subliminal messaging…brain hacking - even in our dreams and our sleep states.



If you’re unfamiliar with these programs, here’s a video to give you an idea of what targeted individuals are dealing with…since we are all TIs now - it’s a good idea to get up to speed.

Pulling back the veil on the global ‘Targeted Individual’ program—a sophisticated and cruel military-grade torture campaign of stalking and harassment with cutting-edge neuroweapons. Its tactics are akin to #MKUltra & COINTELPRO and it’s still in operation today.

https://x.com/TechNative/status/1990740417977934303?s=20

Cognitive Warfare

https://substack.com/@targetedjustice/note/p-178121308?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=98z5b

and a TJ substack - Subliminal Messaging on the Population





Onward…