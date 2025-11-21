Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
15h

Project Constitution

@ProjectConstitu

·

Nov 20

SHOCKING: Charlie Kirk’s Own COUSIN DETOURED HIM To Salt Lake So He'd NEVER See The BLUE EGYPTIAN PLANE In Provo.

The morning Charlie Kirk was supposed to land in Provo for the UVU event, a private blue Egyptian jet was sitting on the tarmac — the exact plane Candace Owens just exposed as belonging to the Egyptian's and possibly connected to Mossad who Charlie was about to burn to the ground.

Charlie would have recognized it instantly.

He would have known something was off the second his wheels touched down. So they made sure he landed at a different airport.

His cousin Brian Simowitz — former USAF, married to Kelly Simowitz who btw is a major TPUSA Faith donor — the same organization now crumbling under massive scrutiny after Candace Owens’ explosive revelations.

Brian arranged the “private interview” with a Salt Lake City restauranteur the morning before the UVU event. That one meeting forced Charlie’s flight to divert 45 miles north… and kept him completely blind to what was waiting in Provo —and when Charlie collapsed hours later, Brian was mysteriously the only family member already in Utah, making medical decisions until Erika arrived.

This isn’t coincidence; it’s a family insider greasing the rails for foreign hitters and TPUSA clean-up crews. Brian and Kelly aren’t footnotes—they’re potential suspects in a hit that reeks of MK Ultra psyops and Zionist pulling the strings.

RT and share with me any information you find into Brian and his wife Kelly, and as usual Tag @RealCandaceO

so bring her up to speed.

FOLLOW: @realbaronpod

And Go Check Out His FULL Livestream,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
18h

Have you looked at the investigation of either Peggy Hall and/or Ole Dammegard into that this was a psy-op with no murdered Charlie? For me this is the starting point. What happened? Why? What is going on?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture