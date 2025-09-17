Candace is diving in deep…and going to war!

I felt that the emails were fake too, or perhaps scripted or cherry picked…she breaks it down…



She will be a fantastic follow for challenging the official bs narrative and presenting details…and no one was in closer touch with Charlie than Candace…and she is on this mission with a vengeance…a very brave woman…and I do fear for her safety…

Sadly, Michael Savage had a serious meltdown…it was disgraceful…he couldn’t help himself…



Savage was obviously triggered, maybe shilling for shekels, or maybe just not up to date on Charlie’s “turn” on Israel…but his bias was on full display…I hope he takes his rant video down once he sobers up…he should have made pasta instead…yikes!

The Pro-Anti Israel issue is going to explode…and it is about time that it hits critical mass…the lines are being drawn…

https://x.com/ASavageNation/status/1967726268230873230

The flame is lit and the fire is about to rage out of control…I’m here for it!

May all of our patriot warriors be safe…