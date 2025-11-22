Candace Owens says the Macron family paid someone to have her assassinated.

She claims this warning came directly from a high-ranking official inside the French government.

According to Owens, one Israeli operative is part of the assassination team and the plans were fully organized.

The same French official also told her that Charlie Kirk’s assassin trained with the French Legion’s 13th Brigade and that multiple governments were involved.

Here’s her latest full tweet on this…



URGENT

Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person’s position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens. In short, this person claims that the Macrons have executed upon and paid for my assassination.

Yes, you read that correctly. More specifically, that the green light was given to a small team in National Gendamarie Intervention Group. I am told there is one Israeli that is on this assasination squad and the plans were formalized. Again, this person provided concrete proof that they are well placed within the French government apparatus. Further to this point, this person claims that Charlie Kirk’s assassin trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement.

Journalist Xavier Poussard’s life is also at risk. This is deadly serious. The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead and has authorized professional units to carry this out.

I ask that every person RETWEET and share this. I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitively verifiable, should they care to reach out to me. To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie’s public execution to risk their own life—

May God bless you. Truly.

Let all be revealed.

Here’s the link if you want to retweet…please share…



https://x.com/RealCandaceO/status/1992117959779590412?s=20

Anyone with a beating heart should know that she needs maximum protection and prayers immediately…

She says she has a kill switch…but Candace should release everything she is sitting on, and unload it all…everything…

And…Just to put this on the record…

Michael Rae Khoury’s informative posts on X - how their assassination squads are protected from scrutiny…

@Vltra_MK

Sep 26

The CIA’s “liaison doctrine” allows it to evade all statutory reporting requirements when working with a foreign partner — even when those partners conduct torture, killings, or election tampering. If MI6 or Mossad runs point, the CIA can operate silently “liaising” behind them. Congressional oversight is not blocked — it’s bypassed entirely.



Sources and Methods... “by the book”

CIA is expressly authorized to run foreign-service “liaison relationships.” Executive Order 12333 (and the CIA Attorney General Guidelines implementing it) give CIA authority to “conduct foreign intelligence liaison relationships” with foreign services. (https://archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/12333.html…) At U.S. embassies, State is in charge, but CIA runs all liaison day-to-day. Ambassadors (Chiefs of Mission) have authority over U.S. government activities in-country, while the CIA Chief of Station manages intelligence programs and “all liaison relationships” and keeps the ambassador informed

(https://fam.state.gov/fam/02fah02/02fah020110.html…)

Congress must be kept “fully and currently informed,” but that duty focuses on U.S. activities (e.g., covert action) — not partner-owned ops. Title 50 requires informing Congress of intelligence activities and separate notice for covert actions via presidential “findings,” but those statutes apply to U.S. covert actions. If a foreign service leads an operation, the executive has often treated it as liaison/support rather than a U.S. covert action that triggers a finding. (See CRS on covert-action notices.)

(https://law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/3091…)

In practice, liaison is a blind spot for oversight. A former SSCI deputy staff director writes that, “as a practical matter,” the intelligence committees agreed to “stay away from liaison relationships” the CIA had with foreign services — a major oversight gap.

(https://fpri.org/article/2019/04/intelligence-oversight-in-congress-perilous-times/…)

CIA itself has acknowledged using liaison to do things it couldn’t do directly, and resisted briefing Congress on those ties. The CIA’s own history of its Hill relations notes the Agency was “doing things through its liaison relationships that it would not otherwise be entitled to do,” and argued it could lose cooperation if it briefed Congress on those relationships.

(https://cia.gov/resources/csi/static/The-Agency-and-Hill.pdf…) Internal guidance limits what CIA will discuss with Congress about foreign partners. Declassified “Guidelines for Contact with Congress” tell CIA briefers not to discuss specific foreign-liaison relationships except under narrow circumstances.

(https://cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP90M00005R000400160009-7.pdf…)

“Third-party rule” (originator-control) further restricts sharing foreign-supplied intelligence beyond the executive branch. Standard liaison practice bars passing foreign-origin information to third parties (which can include other U.S. entities) without the originator’s consent — another structural brake on oversight visibility.

(https://tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/716100467…) Real-world example: post-9/11 renditions, detentions, interrogations heavily relied on foreign partners. The Senate torture report documents CIA outsourcing and the role of foreign liaison services; the European Parliament’s 2007 inquiry chronicles European government participation in CIA transfers and secret sites. Put together: U.S. law mandates notifying Congress about U.S. intelligence and covert actions, but EO 12333-enabled liaison lets CIA support or channel operations through partners (e.g., MI6, Mossad/Shin Bet, others). Because committees traditionally avoid probing liaison details and originator-control rules constrain disclosure, oversight isn’t technically blocked—it’s bypassed in practice.

(https://law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/3091…)

I did not hyperlink the above section links, but you can copy and read them…

https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/12333.html