Diva Drops

Pasheen Stonebrooke
btw, John Cullen was one of the first to talk about the flights, drones leading to the Egyptian plane...he went missing right after he mentioned it and has been missing for over a month.

Sources and Methods... "by the book"

CIA is expressly authorized to run foreign-service “liaison relationships.”

Executive Order 12333 (and the CIA Attorney General Guidelines implementing it) give CIA authority to “conduct foreign intelligence liaison relationships” with foreign services. (https://archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/12333.html…)

At U.S. embassies, State is in charge, but CIA runs all liaison day-to-day.

Ambassadors (Chiefs of Mission) have authority over U.S. government activities in-country, while the CIA Chief of Station manages intelligence programs and “all liaison relationships” and keeps the ambassador informed (https://fam.state.gov/fam/02fah02/02fah020110.html…)

Congress must be kept “fully and currently informed,” but that duty focuses on U.S. activities (e.g., covert action) — not partner-owned ops.

Title 50 requires informing Congress of intelligence activities and separate notice for covert actions via presidential “findings,” but those statutes apply to U.S. covert actions. If a foreign service leads an operation, the executive has often treated it as liaison/support rather than a U.S. covert action that triggers a finding. (See CRS on covert-action notices.) (https://law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/3091…)

In practice, liaison is a blind spot for oversight.

A former SSCI deputy staff director writes that, “as a practical matter,” the intelligence committees agreed to “stay away from liaison relationships” the CIA had with foreign services — a major oversight gap. (https://fpri.org/article/2019/04/intelligence-oversight-in-congress-perilous-times/…)

CIA itself has acknowledged using liaison to do things it couldn’t do directly, and resisted briefing Congress on those ties. The CIA’s own history of its Hill relations notes the Agency was “doing things through its liaison relationships that it would not otherwise be entitled to do,” and argued it could lose cooperation if it briefed Congress on those relationships. (https://cia.gov/resources/csi/static/The-Agency-and-Hill.pdf…)

Internal guidance limits what CIA will discuss with Congress about foreign partners.

Declassified “Guidelines for Contact with Congress” tell CIA briefers not to discuss specific foreign-liaison relationships except under narrow circumstances. (https://cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP90M00005R000400160009-7.pdf…)

“Third-party rule” (originator-control) further restricts sharing foreign-supplied intelligence beyond the executive branch.

Standard liaison practice bars passing foreign-origin information to third parties (which can include other U.S. entities) without the originator’s consent — another structural brake on oversight visibility. (https://tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/716100467…)

Real-world example: post-9/11 renditions, detentions, interrogations heavily relied on foreign partners.

The Senate torture report documents CIA outsourcing and the role of foreign liaison services; the European Parliament’s 2007 inquiry chronicles European government participation in CIA transfers and secret sites.

Put together: U.S. law mandates notifying Congress about U.S. intelligence and covert actions, but EO 12333-enabled liaison lets CIA support or channel operations through partners (e.g., MI6, Mossad/Shin Bet, others).

Because committees traditionally avoid probing liaison details and originator-control rules constrain disclosure, oversight isn’t technically blocked—it’s bypassed in practice. (https://law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/3091…)

