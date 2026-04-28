Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

You know what would solve for skid row? Obsoleting money. Stripping the need for money in society such that We ALL can live as richly as We choose, finding what We love to do that helps the most and going for it.

The top cartel of moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are deliberately creating this mess for Humanity, and the only tool They have to buy the things and the People to Their agendas is...

Money (in any form).

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture