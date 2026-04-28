Carfentanil is sure to make the first rounds to the homeless…and we know it will be further weaponized as a new vector for the ghoulz to aerosolize to expedite their mass extinction agenda…

and…be still my heart…

On Los Angeles’ Skid Row, dogs are routinely used to test fentanyl-laced drugs.

Rescuers report addicts inject or feed substances to dogs; if the animal survives, the batch is deemed safe for human use.



Many dogs overdose and die.

Bass knows that dogs are being used to test drugs on Skid Row…



Mayor Bass’ response?



Give $300 million to NGOs for meth pipes and housing for hundreds of people in old motels where drug use is allowed…



I know this is soul-crushing to hear, but if we don’t know, we can’t help or do anything about it…





Skid Row must be demolished-shut down block by block. If the Mayor is unwilling or unable the Federal Government must be deployed. I know, as if they give a damn, but there must be zero tolerance…



the Diva is as Mad as Medusa…