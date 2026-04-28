Carfentanil - And the homeless using their dogs as guinea pigs to test their drugs…
soul-crushing
Carfentanil is sure to make the first rounds to the homeless…and we know it will be further weaponized as a new vector for the ghoulz to aerosolize to expedite their mass extinction agenda…
and…be still my heart…
On Los Angeles’ Skid Row, dogs are routinely used to test fentanyl-laced drugs.
Rescuers report addicts inject or feed substances to dogs; if the animal survives, the batch is deemed safe for human use.
Many dogs overdose and die.
Bass knows that dogs are being used to test drugs on Skid Row…
Mayor Bass’ response?
Give $300 million to NGOs for meth pipes and housing for hundreds of people in old motels where drug use is allowed…
I know this is soul-crushing to hear, but if we don’t know, we can’t help or do anything about it…
Skid Row must be demolished-shut down block by block. If the Mayor is unwilling or unable the Federal Government must be deployed. I know, as if they give a damn, but there must be zero tolerance…
the Diva is as Mad as Medusa…
You know what would solve for skid row? Obsoleting money. Stripping the need for money in society such that We ALL can live as richly as We choose, finding what We love to do that helps the most and going for it.
The top cartel of moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are deliberately creating this mess for Humanity, and the only tool They have to buy the things and the People to Their agendas is...
Money (in any form).
Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of