They have captured and contaminated everything that we have found to mitigate this massive poisoning…crippling any efforts to counter their endless assaults, and now, what is almost beyond belief…



The FDA is coming for our castor oil…unreal…since they can’t patent it, or cash in on it…it’s under attack, it’s got to go…they are so despicable.

FDA actually means “Fukking Demonic Assholes”

Castor oil is a hot topic right now. We’ve heard about it from Barbara O'Neil for years, but, as of late, I’ve found a ton of videos on this ancient and amazing hack…and they are disappearing…

A few weeks ago I decided to dive in and see what I could find, since I heard it can detox your liver if you put some in your belly button overnight. I was astonished at the claims from using it and thought it could do wonders for my burned out, stressed out face. It has been amazing!



I had no idea about what an incredible find it would be…

I am vain, I admit it, and want my face back, or as much of it as possible without going under the knife, or getting injections, which I would not trust to not be contaminated, at this point. I have neglected my face/skin - not trusting any products, contaminated with hideous chemicals and graphene Q-dots, so I had stopped using all creams, etc., when this convid nightmare rolled out - and the stress of the last five years of unprecedented attacks and poisoning, and angst from the battles we’ve been fighting, has taken its toll on our fabulous selves.

So, wherre was I? Ah…castor oil…



I found that there is a lot to learn - - finding the right product is essential…and I will list the best castor oil I’ve found, the best, IMO, at the end of the post, to save you time and money, just in case you want to give it a try. It is a miraculos, very affordable and very effective hack for soooo many things - and now the FDA is trying to bury it…because it is amazing…and cheap!

Chalene Johnson is one of the first people I found as I was diving into it…and she is a riot. Gorgeous, fun, and smart…and she is not going to comply!



There’s a chance that she could be deplatformed…she is refusing to be intimidated, so check them out soon if you’re interested.

the blurb from her vid…

Castor oil blew up on social media, but the hype brought wild claims and even an FDA crackdown that left people confused. In this episode, Chalene Johnson keeps it real about what castor oil actually does, what the science supports, and what is just plain risky.

Listeners will hear how she first started using it when her skin changed during perimenopause, why she refused to delete her castor oil videos, and the common sense truth behind all the viral claims. If you have wondered whether castor oil is safe, effective, or just another influencer trend, this episode delivers clarity and facts without the hype.



Shalene has a lot of videos on castor oil…if you want to check them out. And…You will love her!

An excellent castor oil seems to be from Queen of Thrones…castor is a bit sticky and takes awhile to get used to it, but if you combine it with a carrier oil (avocado is the one I use 1 to 1) and a drop of essential oil…and it is pure heaven.

If you use it on your whole body on your damp skin after a shower, it seems to be the best way to apply it and for it to be absorbed. It takes a minute to get used to, but you will start to love it, and amazingly, it helps with inflammation too!

I am intent on taking back my face, body and my health…so let me know, ladies esp., but I’m sure there are some darling cabana boyz out there who can benefit too, so if you’d like more vids on the topic of getting even more gorgeous, just ask, and I will post some of the best ones I’ve found. In the wee hours of the morning, I’ve looked into a few very affordable facial tools too, and done some research on gua sha and face yoga, and this stuff works…and you can do it while sitting at the computer reading more substacks than anyone should ever read…just let me know if you’re interested, and what other videos along these lines you’d like to see.



And please share any of your natural beauty hacks in the comments, my guess is that some of my scribes have tried castor oil, and some of these beauty hacks?

The showgirls are making a comeback!

We can’t change the world, that is careening out of control, it’s a horror show out there, but maybe we can upgrade and salvage our ravaged face and body and even our health without chemicals?



Beauty on the Battlefield - Showgirls and Cabana Boyz rising…from the graphene ashes!

💋

Here’s the link for Queen of Thrones…and make sure you carefully research whatever carrier oil you mix with it.

https://queenofthethrones.com/collections/shop-all/products/organic-castor-oil

Onward…