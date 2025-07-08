Heartbreak in Texas. It’s so painful to see these precious innocent ones in the crosshairs of these monsters…



The endless trauma we are subjected to is mind-numbing and absolutely paralyzing.

There are still some people unaccounted for - still missing from this tragic flood. Our deepest condolences to the families.

The Texas floods have claimed many lives as the floods continue to consume and destroy people, lives, cities and towns, not only those in the US but all around the world…there is no natural weather anymore…

Climate engineering and climate chaos are inseparable…IMO, and geoengineering worldwide has compromised any and every otherwise natural weather event…

COMdust is the particulate substrate. Frequency arrays are the control interface. Together they form a weaponized energetic web that mimics, overrides, and distorts Earth’s natural harmonic resonance and human biofield coherence.





They are the destroyers of worlds…

As of last night, the Texas National Guard has successfully rescued a total of 520 victims from the floods. This includes a MASSIVE 361 air evacuations by UH-60 Blackhawks, and 159 rescues with ground assets. We thank all of the heroes for their skill and generosity of spirit!

this broke last night:

They just hit Chapel Hill in North Carolina…NC, AGAIN…so, call me paranoid…but we know what went on at the University of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Funny how there is cloud seeding...uh, I mean a massive flood there now...

https://x.com/Sassafrass_84/status/1942245552394997963

One poster said that he crossed over Cape Fear River today in Lillington and it was up to the bottom of the bridge...they are expecting it to crest later tonight. Flooding will surely follow in the cities and towns downstream…



Shocking amounts of rain in Chatham and Pinehurst NC have caused a 1,000 year flood event of the Eno River. Nearly all the rain fell within a 6 to 12 hour time frame. Multiple people have been rescued after being trapped in their cars in flooding…

And there it is - we keep hearing it, don’t we…that anomalous 1,000 year flood event…

And there’s currently a "tropical" storm “stalling” over Myrtle Beach…that’s a tell, IMO, and there was a fire in Oahu as well…

They are coming in hard now - from all directions and all vectors…

@DocPeteChambers who we hope will be the next governor of Texas, is on the ground in Kerrville, giving updates…you can follow him on X

https://x.com/DocPeteChambers/status/1942312694276841544



In2ThinAir called this on June 30th…I’ve been following his amazing posts…he is always ahead of these disasters and sounding the alarms…



https://x.com/In2ThinAir/status/1941545170438324446



https://x.com/In2ThinAir/status/1941543608613769640

He documented the SHOCKWAVE in the gulf last week…

Here is the recap of the radar…those following In2ThinAir have seen these nexrad lines and flashes many times before…



https://x.com/weathermandan10/status/1941538211098182121

The river rose 26 inches in 45 minutes…

This catastrophic flood event, estimated at a 1-in-500 to 1-in-1000 year level, is unfolding northwest of Austin, Texas…we’ve heard those descriptions many times - they’re even calling this one a once-in-a-lifetime event.

What they are not telling you…you may remember that I reported on the Blue Rain that was seen in TX weeks ago - it was over these precise areas…relevant?



TEXAS FLOODS AFTER “BLUE RAIN” - 7 STATE-RUN CLOUD SEEDING PROGRAMS EXPOSED. Historic flooding. Entire towns underwater. At least 100 dead with many more missing, including children.

https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1941365567258001812

https://x.com/therobbieharvey/status/1941223711597789458

Just months ago? Texans reported BLUE RAIN falling from the sky. As is said…here's what they're hiding:

Texas is running 7 massive cloud seeding programs: all state-authorized under the Weather Modification Act of 1967. Planes. Chemicals. Skies sprayed to "enhance rainfall" across millions of acres. These aren’t rumors. They’re licensed weather manipulation ops spanning millions of acres. They say it’s to “enhance rainfall.” But now? Entire towns are underwater. Coincidence? Modified clouds. Engineered storms. Blue rain. This isn’t just bad weather. It’s weather warfare.

"Blue rain" was reported in May (TikTok, Reddit). Texas has 7 active cloud seeding programs for rain enhancement…

I’ve been holding back this substack, watching, agonizingly, and waiting for more details, and hoping I could come out of my emotionally catatonic state, but I just ran across this stack that added some details to this blue rain phenom.

And of course we know by now that our “rainmaker” is a Thiel Fellow and he’s been very busy…I’m sure we’ve all dived in to time to expose the causes of these hideous events - but it is perhaps important to know that the blue rain is being found all over the states now…

What they did in ASHEVILLE NC is the SAME thing they just did to TEXAS…and they are doubling down now on NC… How many floods and fires have they created? Dubai? - and remember Acapulco? Italy, Spain, even China, just recently…question all weather events now…

https://x.com/In2ThinAir/status/1941525781710242077

Kerrville, Texas city council just recently approved construction of a $175 Million Natural Gas Power Plant. People were fighting the construction.

Out of curiosity, I looked to see if there were any “smart city” or major construction projects slated for Kerrville, Texas in the near future…

lives be damned…nothing stands in their way…

These monsters are picking and choosing - displacing and destroying the lives of millions through deliberate targeting…if they want it, they will take it…

And here’s one from the archives…from a NY Times article in 1975 - Banning Weather War, which, of course, they never did…if you ever wondered just how long weather wars have been going on…Ted Gunderson and I were screaming about it (and being targeted for doing so) way back in the mid 90’s, and even WE were “behind” the curve.



https://www.nytimes.com/1975/09/02/archives/banning-weather-war.html

So…we all know this Thiel fellow by now…but he’ll be fine…he is well-protected…

"My name is Augustus Doricko. I'm the CEO and founder of Rainmaker. We're a cloud seeding company that is enhancing precipitation via advanced radar and also drones."

https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1941577060889264303

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1942400767127671191

AUGUSTUS DORICKO, a 25-YEAR-OLD TECH BRO and THIEL FELLOW, who founded the weather modification startup RAINMAKER. According to publicly available info, Doricko’s company was reportedly cloud seeding over parts of Texas just 2 DAYS before historic flooding hit those same regions. He received $100,000 through Peter Thiel’s Fellowship, the same Thiel who co-founded PALANTIR, the surveillance and defense tech giant tracking everything from troop movements to civilian behavior. Why is a Palantir-connected billionaire funding private weather experiments in Texas? Why is a 25-year-old with no public oversight allowed to modify the sky? They called it “stewarding the natural world.” Texas got biblical flooding instead…

This isn’t a theory. It’s documented, privately funded, and totally unregulated. No vote. No consent. No accountability. Just Thiel money, weather manipulation, and a flooded state left asking questions.

I lived through Hurricane Harvey - torrential rain stalled over Houston for three solid days and nights. I knew then that the weather war was on. I saw things and navigated mountains of madness that I’ll never forget. Dragging metal cages and supplies to the three rooms upstairs to house 13 rescue cats as the water rushed into the house at 3:00 AM, in total darkness. The terrified furkids breaking out of their caged areas and going at each other. Luckily they settled in pretty quickly, but I remember going downstairs and wading through the knee-high flood in the downstairs area of the house to bring some supplies up and nearly being electrocuted. In the madness there was one plug that I forgot to unplug and the electric shock when I entered the water threw me a few feet back as I wrestled my way back onto the stairway. I could write a horror novel about the endless insanity that ensued over the next year - but suffice it to say that for flood victims, things are never the same…and PTFD (Post Traumatic Flood Disorder) is a real thing…that goes for fires too…Post Traumatic Fire disorder is real as well…



Our hearts go out to all who have been in the crosshairs of these monsters and their weather weapons…and for the pain and loss that we have all endured, and continue to face - as we are more than aware by now that they are still coming for us all…harder than ever now - and they will never stop…and no one will stop them…

Whenever the Government or Corporate Ghoulz want land, they either flood it out catastrophically, or burn it all down…and displacement is permanent…how many towns and cities will be destroyed before we can stop these monsters?



Here’s something? Maybe? But we had better hurry…before there is nowhere else to go than those 15-minute coffin camps…

But…there’s always a but…



A new Texas bill, SB 1154, seeks to ban government-run geoengineering and weather modification, but it exempts all contracts signed before its September 1, 2025 effective date…of course…but there are so many of these programs , state, local, federal and deep state, with their black budget Unacknowledged programs - we would never find them all even if there was a law in place to shut ANY of them down…



And, if there is any revelation - I did unearth this…the Queen of Graphene, as my subscribers were calling me when I insanely posted constantly about graphene - is still - always - hunting in this treacherous nano forest…

Just in case you were wondering why no one is fighting back…and everyone is too paralyzed to do anything about the dire situations we are in…? Here’s a clue…



Graphene oxide - and reduced graphene oxide, sprayed on us daily, disables the fight or flight response in animals. Now imagine humanity not only unable to fight back, but unable to even recognize that we're in grave danger. It’s possible that this effect may only be somewhat temporary and the D-elites have to keep dumping this on us repeatedly…over…and over again to make sure we stand down…decades of poisoning neutering and dumbing us down has been their salvation…

And even our so-called leaders are in the same paralyzing frame of mind - their response to danger certainly seems that it is dulled and compromised too - is there anyone that still has the capacity or the will to round up these deadly enemies? Sadly, they were already compromised, threatened, and they are covering for all of the enemies of humanity. The betrayal - everywhere you look - the geopolitical stage, the poisoning, which will never end, continues to push us closer and closer to our trauma threshold…programming our minds with electronic warfare and mind-hacking - feeding us hopelessness and despair - keeping us wrapped in trauma as they push us ever closer to the edge of survival itself.



I wonder will we ever feel pure joy and unfettered optimism again? Will we ever truly heal from this endless trauma as the Death March rages on…? Or maybe it’s just me - with one too many empath genes? Is everyone feeling carefree except me?



Sorry to inform you, but Debbie Downer has moved back into the asylum…

https://odysee.com/@InterestingTimes:e/Graphene-Oxide-Takes-away-your-Fight-or-Flight-Response-in-the-Brain:4

And just a reminder/disclaimer - since I have serious trust issues about everything - I do not recommend any detox products listed in the comments…we are all on our own here to make our own decisions on how to get all of this hideousness out of our bodies…red light and herbs - and try to get some sleep…that’s all I’ve got…



So we hold on for dear life…prayers up for the victims - and we’ll buy as much time as we can…and we will hold them accountable, even if it’s only in our little corner of this substack asylum…



Diva…over and out…



