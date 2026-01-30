Catz
I love cats - more than I love myself...and that's a lot...
Quite Interesting@qikipedia
Self-described "cat people" are, on average, more intelligent than self-described "dog people".
1:00 PM · Apr 20, 2020
226 Replies · 572 Reposts · 3.52K Likes
Some woo?
The 1st@GalacticJack
CATS: The Kingdom of Orion Cats are enlightened and independent beings. They are the only species that came to Earth so evolved that they had nothing to learn from humans and therefore they didn't need us but they are here to serve us. They came from Orion, the great spiritual
5:20 PM · Oct 21, 2025 · 31.6K Views
50 Replies · 161 Reposts · 755 Likes
🧬Maxpein🧬@maximumpain333
That’s why the Egyptians worshipped them... science just proved why. It might sound mythical, but it’s not. Modern research confirms that domestic cats are among the most biologically perfect creatures on Earth. With a spine that can twist 180° mid-jump, lightning-fast
11:01 AM · Nov 1, 2025 · 198K Views
201 Replies · 883 Reposts · 4.7K Likes
Learn Something@cooltechtipz
Cats are a perfect blend of intelligence, emotions, and flexibility.
8:02 PM · Dec 4, 2025 · 64.3K Views
8 Replies · 47 Reposts · 735 Likes
Massimo@Rainmaker1973
According to recent studies in biomechanics and neuroscience, cats are nearly flawless examples of biological engineering. From their precision movements to their unique balance and energy efficiency, scientists call cats “nature’s perfect predators.” A cat’s muscles and
5:45 PM · Jan 9, 2026 · 134K Views
162 Replies · 726 Reposts · 4.3K Likes
Big Ev@EGdm8z
@WrldOFNature A cat’s, any cat’s, reaction time is 25ms. 1/40 of a second. Human reaction time is 250ms. 1/4sec (faster reaction time highly correlates to higher IQ) Cats are 10x faster than a human. They do watch the world in slo-mo. Now add big teeth, sharp claws and 600lbs of muscle…
5:06 AM · Aug 22, 2025 · 37.2K Views
7 Replies · 12 Reposts · 337 Likes
Patent Yogi LLC@PatentYogi
Science has many unsolved mysteries. This… might be the biggest one. 🐈⬛💧 No matter the container, no matter the shape— cats will adapt, flow, and occupy it perfectly. Physics? Optional. Cats? Unstoppable. #Cats #Science #FunFacts #InternetLogic #Animal #Behavior
9:30 PM · Jan 21, 2026 · 43 Views
1 Like
Coming soon - an update on Stormi, Big Balls and another occasional feral visitor that I named Butter Sauce…
💋
And of course, we love all animals…they are the best of this world…
Love it! And love my kitties! I'm down to 5, two of which are 16 years old. In their young years they lived under my neighbor's house and were feral. I caught them with a fishnet & had them neutered. Cricket would cry when I'd talk to him, I said, "One day I'll hold you." And I did. His tail got stripped of its skin, so I had it amputated. Kept him in a bedroom for a week, he became my baby.
Over time, they both became mine. Snowy wouldn't let me pet him till 4 years ago when I retired and was around more. Now he wants in the house & they both sleep on my bed. Snowy wants to be up at my chest, with my hand on his little bony body. He purrs so loud when I do this. Who would've thought he would go from feral, wanting no physical contact, to wanting to be loved & petted!!
I love all animals! But I confess to prefer felines. They are special, highly evolved beings IMO.