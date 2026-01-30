They are not being dramatic…they’re just cold…

I hate knowing all this stuff…probably why it makes me crazy when I see ferals in the winter weather without shelter…

she posts:

Your cat is probably too cold in your home, and you don’t realize it.

I wish more people understood a cat’s thermoneutral zone. For most cats, it’s 86 to 100°F, meaning this is the temperature range where they can maintain normal core body temperature without burning extra energy to warm up or cool down.

Most homes sit around 68 to 72°F, which can feel fine to humans, but it can create chronic low-grade cold stress for cats. That’s why you see cats curled into tight balls, glued to heating vents, burrowed under blankets, or parked on your lap.

They are not being dramatic. They are trying to reach a comfortable temperature.

Cold stress matters even more for kittens, seniors, thin cats, and cats with kidney disease, arthritis, or hyperthyroidism. Warm resting spots and heated beds can be genuinely therapeutic and an efficient way to support your cat’s comfort.

Save this, share it with every cat person you know, and if you want more under-discussed veterinary issues, follow along.

For indoor cats, they have very inexpensive cave beds they can crawl into and and they have self-warming pads - very reasonable…if you want some links, let me know…



Onward…to more love and warmth…