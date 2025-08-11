Patrick believed that the COVID vaccine ruined his health and he opened fire on CDC buildings in Atlanta, in what authorities say was a revenge attack, before being found dead inside a nearby CVS.

The suspect was vaxxed multiple times…and injured. But to what degree is still unclear.

I’m thinking…If just 1% of the vax-injured, living in agony and hopelessness, all being gaslit and ignored, realize that they have nothing left to lose and want to off themselves, well they might just turn that rage outward and react with extreme violence. And that would mean a lot of dead doctors, ghoulish so-called experts, politicians and journalists...just sayin'...

The neurological damage alone should be a wake-up call that so many of the vaxxed are suffering greatly and need immediate help……….or else?

I’m surprised that it hadn’t happened sooner…

It’s now being reported now that the CDC shooter struggled with chronic pain for years and was suicidal. An incident report dated Sept. 7, 2024, states Patrick White was threatening to harm himself due to severe back pain. He said that he was in a lot of pain and did not want to die. He stated that he got the COVID shot and that his health has been bad ever since. His father says he saw numerous doctors and they couldn’t find anything wrong with him. Of course they didn’t…they don’t dare…monsters of Murder Inc. The abhorrent treatment inflicted on those who are vaccine injured is criminal.

They dismiss the vax injured at their own peril…

The drive-by media is trying everything to twist this into a narrative they think they can control. Truth is, the real danger lies in the lies they tell…

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/cdc-shooting-barely-over-before-media-demands-government-watchlist-for-the-unvaccinated/

May officer, David Rose, RIP…

Jon and I always seem to be on the same wave…

and People’s voice latest vid on chemtrails…



https://rumble.com/v6xfygs-rfk-releases-evidence-most-cancer-is-a-fake-disease-caused-by-chemtrails.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a