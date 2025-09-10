https://x.com/saras76/status/1965855508239364310

Charlie Kirk has two children and a wife for God sake…heartbreaking…

The suspected shooter has been detained.

This is the man who shot him…



Alex Jones is covering it…



MSNBC is already demonizing him…said he had it coming…



The media is brainwashing the public to commit violence. They are the enemy of the people…

Violence is spiraling out of control…shooting in a Colorado high school - just now reported…

God help us all…