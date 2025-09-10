Charlie Kirk shot in the neck in Utah - hospitalized - in critical condition - and it is feared that he has died...
prayers up for this warrior...so tragic and evil...
Charlie Kirk has two children and a wife for God sake…heartbreaking…
The suspected shooter has been detained.
This is the man who shot him…
Alex Jones is covering it…
MSNBC is already demonizing him…said he had it coming…
The media is brainwashing the public to commit violence. They are the enemy of the people…
Violence is spiraling out of control…shooting in a Colorado high school - just now reported…
God help us all…
shooter was assumed to be Michael Mallinson a demoncrat from Utah...but he has been released...
so, was it the C👁️A?
I am betting the left will not be talking about gun control. They are okay with guns, it just depends on who the victim is. 😡