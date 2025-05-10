I’m encouraged that these reports are coming out and so much is being exposed about all of this shocking information…it is all so connected…and And Jesse Beltran gives us some great reminders as to what we are dealing with.



SGT Report

https://rumble.com/v6t5h4p-they-are-chipping-humanity-jesse-beltran.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

the Cures Act Section - 3024

“experiments on humans is just fine…” without knowledge or consent



As if that ever stopped them…but…

Here’s yet another ACT to repeal in that long list of ACTS TO FUKKING REPEAL

So many demonic programs…AND SO LITTLE TIME TO SHUT THEM DOWN…

But, I’ll share this much. They were doing this - chipping and implanting - and more, long before the Cures Act…

Jesse Beltran talks of John Hall, back in 2010, being his wake-up call to these disturbing patterns - but this goes much further back - and is not new to those of us who have had what we perceive as ET contact. Several women, in my abduction support group back in the 90’s, including myself, found them in our bodies.

Experiencers are well aware of these implants/chips - call them what you will - I have one in my ear - the size of a small grain of rice - it is still activated, and goes on, when a targeting, or some other anomalous incident occurs.

These implants have been studied for over five decades by two brilliant friends, who worked closely with our abduction support group - Dr. Roger Lier, who crossed over in 2014 (RIP Roger), and Derrel Sims, the Alien Hunter, who is still on the hunt. Amazing and courageous men.

Many so-called experiencers have also been quite aware of military intervention too, known as MILABs (Military Abductions) that seem to occur post any perceived abduction experience. The military seems to want to know what EXPERIENCERS know. Do they actually need first-hand witnesses? So, are the implants for tracking and tracing? Targeting too? And by whom? ETs or the MIC? Both?



The experiencer/abductee community has been attempting to unravel all of this for many decades. I for one, still don’t know exactly what is going with the ETs but “something” is going on - and I tend to be in the camp of THIS “AND” THAT AND ALL OF THE ABOVE, but the military interventions and hideous targeting programs are undeniable.

The waters are so muddied by so many seemingly insane possibilities - military intervention, spooks, disinfo agents, intimidation, mind control, electronic warfare, frequencies, V2k and targeting et al., that it’s almost impossible to nail it all down, but it is all connected, and it is not inconceivable to think that the nanotech transformation of our species and the terraforming of our planet is a direct result of ET tech - obviously in the wrong hands. Is Planet Earth a time share?

ok…where were we…?

Just sounding the alarm that we are all chipped/implanted/captured and walking around in our meat-suit killboxes now…I know I’ve said this a million times before, but it is so critical to know these things now - things we should all be aware of…because it is ALL of us now…ALL OF US…



And, maybe you’ll give me a pass for having so many “chips” on my shoulder…?🤪

Sharing something astonishing…at least IMO. I’ve been wanting to save and archive this for awhile now. This sighting is yet to be debunked and I don’t think it ever will be…and since I knew Roger to be an honorable man, I am convinced this is the real thing…he went to Turkey and personally witnessed and filmed this! And this ship came back for many encore performances. Astonishing case!











anyway…if you want more…

Here’s Derrel Sims: If anyone wants to go down this fascinating and informative rabbit hole…he also has some great videos and he shows the implants that he has retrieved but you have to look around for them - he doesn’t keep up with his YouTube channel, but he has interviews out there…just a great guy too.

Here’s his book on Amazon.

Being the first to discover and share the concept of alien implants back in the ‘60’s, Derrel has been sought by those in the UFO communities, as well as those within the medical and scientific communities, to share his breakthrough methods at world wide conferences.

and David Grusch

For disclosure buffs…word is that there will be more UFO disclosure hearings next week - and just this past March, 2025, Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., hired David Grusch to work on his staff and advise on UFO investigations. Burlison also co-sponsored, with Ana Paulina Luna, the “American Privacy Restoration Act” to FULLY REPEAL the Patriot Act and strip rogue intelligence officers of their extraordinary mass surveillance powers. We thank them all…and we know…it is all connected…

Here’s an interview with David Grusch…if anyone wants to get up to speed before the Congressional hearings…I’ll be there!

Well, we slipped right into UFO Land…if I keep writing - it usually ends up with “screams” of consciousness about the paranormal…and I always seem to get on that muthah ship…thx for the indulgence…