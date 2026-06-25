Citizen Vigilante
free at this link below...
The movie Hollywood doesn't want you to see…
Citizen Vigilante is a 2026 action thriller directed by Uwe Boll, starring Armie Hammer as Sanders, a former U.S. Army officer who turns vigilante after witnessing brutal crimes while in Europe.
Uwe Boll's #CitizenVigilante. Available to watch until 10:00 am Est on June 27.
Currently downloading a copy from a generally well-known-and-malware free torrent site.
Use a VPN if you have one...otherwise, safer for old folks to give the link to a trusted teenager or 20-something who knows about this stuff and offer to buy them a dinner for their services.
If you don't like downloading material for free, then if you find the movie useful, track down the producers or director and send them something.
Not sure how to locate people on the internet? Consult with aforementioned youngster after viewing and offer to buy them dinner again.
Act Promptly...going out to eat is getting more expensive by the day.
https://thepiratebay.org/search.php?q=Citizen+Vigilante++&cat=0
🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️
Hey Diva, been meaning to connect with you. I have been experiment with DMSO (test and prophylactic). Been taking orally. I don’t have any real health issues at the moment. It’s probably because I haven’t been to the Dr in many years haha.
I have seen it via friend take a young man who was told he’d never breathe again on his own to walking and driving. I think they . It is used on dogs with paralysis quite successfully. Guess they give intravenously. lol I don’t have all the answers but am learning.
What I am certain of is this stuff nearly cures everything. Not too much on cancers tho. Could also be great medicine for dogs but i haven’t tried yet. Maybe cats too? But I dunno. You can learn a ton from Midwestern Doctor on here. He’s been writing about DMSO for a while now.
Make sure Heather and your friends sss this. You guys may already know about it. Apologies for being off topic btw.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2026/06/25/dmso-combination-therapy-treatment.aspx