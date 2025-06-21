Here's how Palantir's "KILL CHAIN" programs were used to target and "EXECUTE" American citizens with COVID jabs/remdesivir/ventilators.



"They identified different hospitals or different individual patients based on [their 'threat risk score'] and [that's how they] determined [who]...to execute...with their AI kill-chain Gotham program." This clip of author, former medical coder, and whistleblower Zowe Smith

@Zowe_TKMC

is taken from an interview with James Corbett posted to Rumble on June 17, 2025.

"So there was a program called HHS Protect during Operation Warp Speed, was part of Operation Warp Speed. That's where I think most of the public-facing infrastructure began. Although I was looking into Operation Stargate, and I'm seeing documentation on CIA databases that say it's more than 10 years in the making. So, definitely it's, it's a planned thing. It didn't just come out with day two, Trump administration.

"But, so this HHS Protect program is really interesting because what it did, it used two different Palantir programs. So the AMA, HHS, the CDC specifically, all partnered with Palantir. And then Palantir developed a program for Operation Warp Speed. And that program, what it did was it assigned people a Threat Risk Score. And then that was a program called Tiberius, which they also use for other purposes.

"So I want to make this point about AI, because when I was a medical coder, I was using a program which is a partner of Palantir, both 3M and Epic, and those are two different programs that I use that both have AI built into them that are partners of Palantir. And so all of these AI databases talk to each other as a condition of working with each other. So this has been going on for a very long time. But within Epic there are programs and you can rename them whatever you want, but it's the same program at any hospital across the country. So, like your program, Epic, might not be named Epic at Johns Hopkins or Mayo, it might have a different name at Johns Hopkins or Mayo, but it's still the same program.

"So this program from Palantir called Tiberius, they can rename that whatever they want, but the program will still do what it was programmed to do. It's, it's just a function really. And HHS had two programs built in. Tiberius was the thing that assigned you a Threat Risk score. And that was if you were following lockdown criteria, if you were actually distancing from people, if you had been vaccinated, if you were masking, you know, how obedient were you, that was your threat risk score. They also could determine down to the zip code where you were and how compliant areas were. "And so, as Whitney Webb covers from the Unlimited Hangout, she wrote a article covering this program, HHS Protect, and highlights how this was used to target ethnic groups. So this threat risk score also incorporated your ethnicity and they thought, you know, you're higher risk if you're certain ethnic groups.

So of course that was part of the risk score. And then Gotham is the AI kill chain program created by Palantir and that was used within HHS Protect to execute. "So the Gotham program, it takes the threat risk score from Tiberius and then it executes the threat or tells, does an AI decision making process and decides when and how and where to deploy the countermeasures. Which was your vaccine, your remdesivir and your ventilator. That is why HHS Protect was created so that they could monitor all of this. And that is how they identified different hospitals or different individual patients based on some algorithm and determined that's how we're going to execute people with their AI kill chain Gotham program."



"It was the teamwork with industry, academia and the government that really made us successful. And Palantir...they were such a great teammate...I [had] access to all the information I might need." - CEO OF OPERATION WARP SPEED (OWS) GENERAL GUS PERNA.

Here's a clip that serves as a reminder that Palantir—the company co-founded by Peter Thiel, specializing "in software platforms for big data analytics"—was referred to by General Gus Perna, the CEO of Operation Warp Speed (i.e. the COVID bioweapon jab program), as "such a great teammate."



Perna notes that during OWS he had "access to all the information that [he] might need" thanks to Palantir's help. Note that Thiel, who has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Palantir since 2003, "fueled JD Vance's rapid rise to the Trump VP spot" according to CBS News, including with a donation of $15 million to his 2022 Ohio Senate campaign.

Recall that retired Army Colonel Deborah Birx (evil scarf lady), who was the National Security Council's plant on the COVID Task Force and its de facto leader, is now on the board of directors of Palantir...

"Deborah Birx...is a very evil character... she... came up with lockdowns, masking, misery until vaccines... And nobody could override her. Even Trump could not override her policies... So that tells you what she is... And now she's on the board of directors of Palantir."

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova

posted to Rumble on June 4, 2025.

"Peter Theil is a moron, frankly, in my opinion, but he's just...he's great at playing a villain. And, but also concerningly on his board of directors we now have Deborah Birx and General Gustave Perna, who was the Chief Operating Officer of Operation Warp Speed. "So Deborah Birx in particular is a very evil character, I would say. So my friend Debbie Lerman wrote a book recently, published a book recently, which I highly recommend to people. It's called Deep State Goes Viral, and in this book she detailed Deborah Birx in particular and her role in this whole Covid— the lockdowns, the masking, it actually all came from her. While Anthony Fauci was was presented as a distraction and for everyone to yell at on social media and have congressional hearings that go nowhere—he was just a front man. He was a distraction.

"The mastermind of all these policies that were completely nonsensical from the health perspective, but very sensical from the mass murder perspective came from Deborah Birx. She may or may not be the author of them, but she was definitely placed by whoever is controlling this whole thing to run it. And so, in the book, Debbie Lerman discusses how Deborah Birx was on [the White House Coronavirus] Task Force, was brought in about, at about February 28, 2020. The whole narrative changed. Before that, HHS was communicating, then Deborah Birx was brought in ,and she's the military and the security state. "She was brought in by Matt Pottinger, who was a national security advisor to POTUS, as his [Pottinger's] personal friend. And there was always murky explanation as to how and why she was brought in, other than she was friends with his wife. And that's it... And... then she was the one who came up with lockdowns, masking, misery until vaccines, masking in schools. And nobody could override her.

Even Trump could not override her policies. So that tells you what she is, where she came from, and her power. And now she's on the board of directors of Palantir."

And remember, Birx was on the board of PEPFAR - Mike Pence too. She was primed for the Cov task force…to seriously carry out the kill and maim agenda…



And I will take one exception to Sasha’s statement that Fauci was just a distraction. Fauci owns most of the patents for all the outbreaks/fake pandemics that they have rolled out for decades…he’s been on a killing spree for a very long time…I was on to him during the AIDS epidemic - when you had to go the library to do research. He is still top tier evil, IMO…I’m swamped and can’t find his list of pathogen patents right now, but if I stumble across it I will add it to this post…



