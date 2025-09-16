There are 250 American legislators in Israel right now at the “50 States, One Israel” Delegation/Presentation…aka - humiliation ritual…

The delegation being serenaded with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” — a song well known as a Project Monarch trigger for mind-controlled (MK ULTRA) slaves to activate them to do their bidding against their will…

American lawmakers — Democrats and Republicans — performed a serenade of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' at the '50 States, One Israel' delegation in Israel.

When you see failed theatre majors turned politicians ‘singing and performing’ for Israel, we need to VOTE THEM ALL TF OUT…

Looks like a humiliation ritual to me…

Can you become physically ill from cringing?

Today I envy the deaf and blind…

38 billion annually plus an additional 14 billion just since Oct 23, ‘24...as Americans struggle to survive…

As children are being murdered in Gaza - our disgraceful politicians sing and dance for their masters…

There are no rainbows in Gaza…

Gaza is under an unimaginable assault today: Israeli drones and fighter jets strike indiscriminately, explosives detonate in the streets, shells and bombs hit from every direction, and random gunfire never stops. Thousands of families are displaced, hospitals overflow with the wounded, and children know nothing but fear.

Gaza is under a fierce Israeli bombing campaign…every. single. day.

The "50 States, One Israel" delegation in September 2025 included 250 bipartisan state legislators from all 50 US states. Reports mention attendees like Annie E. McDaniel (D-SC), Rep. David Gomberg (D-OR), and Assemblyman Anil Beephan (R-NY). The video features a solo performer singing to the group; specific lawmakers aren't identifiable in the footage.

Not only are we slaves to Israel, we're being openly mocked as such…

Make it stop…