Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
16h

🤣 I'm glad you went there and all the other places too. ❤️💕💋

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
16h

God, I pray so. Its been dragged out, till we are bored, giving up hope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture