I wonder if this could actually happen…if we can’t get them for trafficking and all the hideous depravity that THAT entails…could we actually bring them down for their attempted coup…? I really hope we are ready to go savage on this…

Big props to Tulsi…and prayers up that she stays safe…

I am so ready for this…





Barack Obama's prosecution referral from Tulsi Gabbard is now on Pam Bondi’s desk. We all know what might happen next…or NOT happen…I hope we’re wrong…and we lock up all of the coup cucks’ clan…

And some poor FBI agent will soon have to rummage through Michael Obama’s underwear drawers…yeah…I went there…

Gain of Fauci wrote:

If you think Tulsi Gabbard exposing Obama on Russiagate is bad wait until you learn about what REALLY happened during Extortion 17. Extortion 17 took place on August, 6th 2011 and it was biggest, most sinister betrayal of our military by a president in US history. Barack Obama got 30 American soldiers, including 17 Navy Seals (all team 6 guys) killed on this day. It was calculated, it was intentional and it’s STILL being covered up to this day. The families know. They ALL know. There WILL be justice for the fallen.

I can’t imagine we could arrest a bunch of these ghoulz, but let’s visualize it anyway?

Here’s our mantra…



"ARREST OBAMA MEOW!"

Maybe we fly him over and drop him on a rooftop in Iran? I’m sure they will welcome him…





and keep in mind…ready…set…troll…

Has he fled the country yet - on his way to Kenya? They had better move fast…I heard that he stole a bunch of Diddy’s baby oil - he is a slippery traitor…

We can dream, can’t we?

Diva, over and out…