Dan is from Brazil and he has always been such a shining light - - and what a fabulous vocalist.

He couldn’t help but express himself as a result of Charlie Kirk’s murder. It’s a reminder that Charlie’s message was not limited to college campuses in the US. Charlie was obviously deprogramming many young people around the world on the importance of free speech and honest and civil debate, as well as the dangers of marxism.



Here’s Dan weighing in on the tragedy and sending a message.

https://x.com/danvasc2/status/1966194921419026606

Evidently they found the shooter…Tyler Robinson. We will watch it shake out…

And although I am not a rah rah for the USA type, I know too much about the corruption and depravity of all so-called leaders that rule over us, I do, for the most part, love our fellow countrymen…and women.

My first red pill was being on the Commons at Kent State that fateful day. But I do think the people of the US - and most citizens of the world are sane, loving, rational and generous people, and it does seem as though the “spirit” of our country does inspire, at least enough for a gifted Brazilian artist to sing our National anthem with astonishing passion.





A one man choir…what’s better than one Dan Vasc? 24





Hang in there, frenz, we have so much healing to do…and many more intense battles ahead, on countless battlefields…and it is up to us, to show up…in any way that we can…

Swords and keyboards up!