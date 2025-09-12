Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
35m

I needed that. Thanks! ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2h

" The Freemasons should control all men of every class, nation and religion, dominating them without obvious compulsion; uniting them through a strong bond; inspiring them with enthusiasm to spread common ideas; and with utmost secrecy and energy, direct them toward this singular objective throughout the world."

Adam Weishaupt, Munich 1765.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture